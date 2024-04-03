Arnold Schwarzenegger leaves Jason and Travis Kelce impressed with unique Super Bowl change if he ever takes the Oval Office.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been many things. He's an award-winning actor as well as one of the most accomplished body builders of all time.

He has also forayed into politics, serving as the Governor of California. If he were ever to get back into politics at the highest level, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce would like to know what he'd change.

Schwarzenegger probably has big plans if he ever got elected President, but he told the Kelce brothers one thing, and it is not what one might expect to hear about presidential changes. Via the New Heights podcast, the Terminator star said:

"We would have those Super Bowl on the South Lawn of the White House."

He went on to reveal that when he was in politics, there were plenty of sporting events on the South Lawn but none as magnanimous as the Super Bowl:

"[John F.] Kennedy, when he was President. He used to have sports events right in front of us in the South Lawn of the White House. So if you didn't know, the fun baseball games and tennis games and football games. They're all playing. They're doing some sports there."

When he became the chairman of the President's Council on Fitness, he attempted to talk President Bush into having the great American workout on the South Lawn of the White House. If he becomes President, look for more athletics on the South Lawn.

Is Jason Kelce coming back to football?

Jason Kelce's retirement is firm, and he's not coming back.

At every opportunity, people wonder whether or not a former athlete is really retired or not. Thanks to Tom Brady and Brett Favre, it feels like retirement is more a break than a final ending to a career sometimes.

However, Jason Kelce has reiterated many times that he's done. Rumors abound about him doing WWE, but he has maintained that he'a done with playing in the NFL.

Saquon Barkley, a new Eagle, even asked Kelce if he'd consider playing once again, but the latter firmly said that he would not be doing that.