The Kelce brothers' popularity is growing around the NFL and the media. They consistently release new episodes on their New Heights podcast, which has grown during the 2024 NFL offseason.

During one of their most recent episodes, they landed a legendary guest: Arnold Schwarzenegger. Among their many conversations, they discussed the possibility of Travis pursuing a career in show business. He has reportedly been trying to break through in Hollywood, where this specific episode of their podcast was being recorded.

[00:03:23] "I'm not stupid," Schwarzenegger responded, "there is a reaon why those guys are out here together in Hollywood. There's all kinds of interviews being scheduled, I know, for movie parts. You guys have it lined up, you just don't want to give it away right now, I know how it works." [00:06:25]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The brothers declined to comment on Schwarzenegger's claim after calling them out. Travis has already been dabbling in the industry. He appeared as a guest host on Saturday Night Live last year and worked as an executive producer on "My Dead Friend Zoe."

After an iconic career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason retired following the 2023 NFL season. Aside from continuing the podcast with his brother, he has been unclear on his next potential project. Hollywood or the WWE could be an option, which he has been rumored to be connected to, especially with Wrestlemania in Philadelphia this year.

Travis Kelce fuels rumors that he could also be retiring from NFL soon

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has expressed his desire to grow a career in the entertainment industry. Acting and comedy are among the paths he has already explored. He recently told the Hollywood Reporter he plans to pursue them with post-retirement.

"I'm out here in L.A. trying to tet more comfortable on the entertainment world before we start back up with this football thing ... but I'm defeinitely stil dabbling in the entertainment world and we'll see where that road take me. I'm extremely excited," Travis said.

He says he has no definitive plans of retiring and is fully committed to the upcoming 2024 NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has surely been planning for life after retirement. According to Arnold Schwarzenegger on their podcast, that process has already started in Hollywood.