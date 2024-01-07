The New Orleans Saints blew out the Atlanta Falcons 48-17 in the regular-season finale on Sunday, and Falcons coach Arthur Smith was not happy with the ending.

The Saints ran a fake spike and handed the ball to running back Jamaal Williams for a meaningless 1-yard touchdown to extend their lead with 1:10 remaining.

During the postgame handshakes, Smith found Saints coach Dennis Allen and voiced his displeasure. He was caught on camera saying "That's f***ing bull**it" that New Orleans ran up the score at the end of the game. Allen was heard saying he understood as Smith angrily walked away.

Allen then said that the touchdown was unacceptable and that they should have taken a knee. Backup quarterback Jameis Winston said the players in the huddle made "a collective decision" to override the call from the sideline and get Jamaal Williams his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Arthur Smith was frustrated over the lack of sportsmanship displayed by the Saints and let his frustration out. He could be also frustrated that he may have coached his last game with the Falcons as he's on the hot seat.

Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons have been eliminated from the playoffs while the New Orleans Saints have a chance to sneak in

With the New Orleans Saints' blowout victory over the Atlanta Falcons today, the Falcons (7-10) were eliminated from playoff contention.

Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) wrapped up the division with a 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers, the Saints still have a chance to make the playoffs.

The Saints (9-8) could sneak in but they need help. They need the Green Bay Packers to lose to the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks to lose to the Arizona Cardinals. If either the Seahawks or Packers win, the Saints are eliminated.

There is still a lot of football left to be played in the late-game slate, so New Orleans' fate is to be determined.

As for the Falcons, they will focus their attention on the offseason. They'll have some big decisions regarding who their head coach and quarterback will be for the future.