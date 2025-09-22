“Arthur Smith’s offense has zero identity”: Mark Madden rips Steelers for wasting DK Metcalf in Aaron Rodgers-led offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ new-look offense has done little to impress many analysts.

Ad

One of the many who are unimpressed with the group so far is Pittsburgh sports personality Mark Madden, who believes there is plenty of talent being wasted on offense, and others on the team who just don’t fit.

“Not only is (Aaron) Rodgers miscast, the Steelers are wasting wideout DK Metcalf,” said Madden on Monday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This offense has Rodgers at QB and Arthur Smith as coordinator, but doesn’t look much different than when Matt Canada was boss.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Steelers are 2-1 to start the season, having defeated the New England Patriots on Sunday by a score of 21-14. That said, they only had 203 yards of offense, but Rodgers’ clutch performances have often rescued them early in the new season.

“Just more tight ends. Smith’s offense has zero identity beyond Rodgers being clutch,” Madden went on to say.

Metcalf in particular has appeared like a forgotten man, making just 10 catches on 17 tagrets for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Ad

After three games the Steelers have the third-worst offense in the NFL regarding yards-per-game, averaging just 247 thus far. They are averaging 184 yards passing per game, which ranks them 24th in the league.

Meanwhile, the loss of Najae Harris hampered their smith-unleash-11-904-000-star-steelers-passing-game" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">running game early on. Pittsburgh have the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the league(63).

The offense looks very different from 2024, with the addition of veteran Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, undrafted Jaylen Warren is their featured back, and two-time Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf, came over in a trade from the Seattle Seahawks. They also got tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins.

Ad

With so many new faces, it seems like Arthur Smith’s offensive unit is taking longer than many had anticipated to gel.

The Steelers are lacking that killer instinct

After three weeks, the Steelers’ offense has had its share of opportunities to put points on the board. Unfortunately, they’ve not been able to capitalize on many of those chances.

On Sunday, they created five turnovers against the Patriots and found themselves working with a short field. They could rarely get into a rhythm, especially in the second half, which began with an interception in their first offensive series and then three punts before scoring a touchdown.

Ad

Pass protection has been solid in their opening three games, but timing, predictability and a lack of cohesion appear to be holding them back.

At the same time, they have a winning record after three weeks for a third successive regular season and are tied for first in the AFC North.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.