Taylor Swift is once again in the news just days ahead of the AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. Some Ravens fans have painted a mural of Swift wearing Lamar Jackson's jersey, which has gone viral on social media.

The mural sparked reactions from the fans as they believed painting that mural was not the right thing. This came after some explicit AI-generated images of Swift floated all over on X formerly known as Twitter during the divisional round game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Here's how fans reacted:

It's unlikely that Taylor Swift will sue the artists who made that mural but this has certainly ignited the rivalry between the Chiefs and Ravens fans. It will be interesting to see what happens on Sunday as not only the football fans but millions of Swifties will also be tuned in to watch Travis Kelce take center stage in the AFC Championship Game.

Taylor Swift will likely be present in Baltimore for Ravens vs Chiefs

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift was present in Buffalo during the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-24 win against the Bills. She is likely to be present alongside Brittany Mahomes in Baltimore on Sunday during the blockbuster clash between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens have by far been the best team in the NFL this season and they are the favorites to come out on top. Although the Chiefs are a 3.5-point underdog, not many will be surprised if Mahomes leads them to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last six seasons.

The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and no matter how poorly they played in the regular season, they have certainly been a lot better in the playoffs. Mahomes has a record of 3-1 against the Ravens and he will be motivated to get another playoff win on the road.