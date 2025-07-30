  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Asante Samuel Jr. to Browns confirmed": NFL fans react as Martin Emerson Jr. suffers season-ending Achilles injury

"Asante Samuel Jr. to Browns confirmed": NFL fans react as Martin Emerson Jr. suffers season-ending Achilles injury

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 30, 2025 17:53 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Martin Emerson Jr. suffers season-ending Achilles injury - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns were dealt a big blow on Wednesday as coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. has torn an Achilles tendon that will see him miss the whole 2025 season.

Ad
"Disappointed. Obviously, injuries are the worst part about our game, but he will bounce back," Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday. "I know what he's made of, and I know he's got our support. He's got his teammates' support."

Emerson Jr. was about to start the final year of his rookie contract, so the injury is also devastating for him. Stefanski pointed out that the team will now determine who will take Emerson's spot after the injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Some NFL fans have already started thinking of who the team can sign to fill that void.

"Asante Samuel Jr to the browns confirmed," one fan said.
"Who is going to replace Emerson now? #browns," another fan commented.

Some fans find it confusing that multiple injuries have already been reported in just the second week of NFL training camp.

"Players dropping like flies," one fan commented.
Ad
"What is happening??? So many injuries before the season even starts," another fan said.
"Could very well be confirmation bias but I swear Achilles injuries used to be rare. Now they seem commonplace," another fan noted.
"Gah damn it. He was Denzel's only help. Feel bad for him & the DB room," one fan added.
Ad

Martin Emerson Jr. was selected by the Browns with the 68th pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. He has played in 50 games (33 starts) in his career, collecting 202 tackles, four interceptions and 34 pass breakups.

Despite being more accustomed to the nickelback position, Stefanski acknowledged on Wednesday that Greg Newsome II will probably take the starting spot now that Emerson is out of the picture. Newsome, who will be playing on his fifth-year option, is also entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Ad

What happened to Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr.?

According to Kevin Stefanski, Martin Emerson Jr.'s leg injury will require season-ending surgery after an MRI was conducted.

The non-contact injury occurred during practice on Tuesday after the former third-round pick fell to the turf while trying to cover receiver Diontae Johnson. He removed his helmet instantly and threw it aside in disappointment.

After that, the 24-year-old Mississippi State alum was carried off the field, clearly in pain. After spending time with the injured cornerback on Wednesday, Stefanski disclosed that he is confident he will return stronger next year.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications