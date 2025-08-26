Asante Samuel rips into Antonio Brown as ex-Steelers WR takes shot at Shilo Sanders after ex-Bucs S gets cut following ejection in preseason finale 

The Sanders family is having a tough time lately. Shedeur Sanders is battling in the Cleveland Browns' crowded quarterback room, and his brother, Shilo Sanders, did not make the cut with Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers released the rookie safety as they announced their final 53-man roster for the 2025 NFL season on Sunday.

They signed Shilo after he went undrafted in April. He experienced some preseason action, but was let go before the regular season started.

After the news of Shilo's release broke, former Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown took to take a shot at the Sanders brothers. Brown posted that they will eventually get cut from the NFL.

"Whole Sanders fam gonna end up getting cut out the league…" Brown tweeted on Monday.

Browns' tweet did not sit well with former NFL player and two-time Super Bowl winner Asante Samuel, who fired back at Brown.

"Turn yourself in boi. Go talk about the Sanders family with your celly," Samuel tweeted.

Asante Samuel @pick_six22 Turn yourself in boi. Go talk about the Sanders family with your celly

Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles addressed Shilo Sanders' "inexcusable" move during preseason game against the Buffalo Bills

While the Bucs gave Shilo Sanders an opportunity to play this preseason, it was not all sunshine and rainbows for both sides. The rookie safety got into a heated moment against Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson on Saturday, and Sanders threw a punch at Davidson.

It resulted in Sanders getting ejected from the matchup. During the postgame press conference, Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles addressed the situation. Bowles said that a player can't just throw a punch in the NFL and get away with it. He added that there are consequences and it was inexcusable.

"You can't throw punches in this league," Bowles said. "That's inexcusable. They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that."

After getting cut by the Buccaneers, fans and experts will likely keep a close eye on Sanders, curious about his next move.

Do you think Shilo will join his brother, Shedeur Sanders, with the Cleveland Browns? Let us know using the discuss button.

