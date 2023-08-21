Part of the mythos of Tom Brady is how he overcame seemingly everything to become the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history. He overcame his draft position, and many would argue even Bill Belichick. The head coach and general manager forced Brady to amaze fans and pundits by continuing to win with a roster that wasn't filled with stars.

Put simply, when players have legacies like Tom Brady, people start to clamor for statues. According to Savage on X, formerly Twitter, a journalist asked Bill Belichick about No. 12 getting a statue. Bill Belichick said to “give him whatever he wants.”

Former Bill Belichick disciple Asante Samuel verbally rolled his eyes, commenting on the story. Here's how he put it:

"Smh… now you want to give him whatever he wants"

How many Super Bowls did Tom Brady play in?

Tom Brady at Birmingham City v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship

The quarterback might be less than one season removed from the sport, but his accomplishments stand above all else. In total, he has seven Super Bowl rings and 10 Super Bowl appearances. He also owns almost a dozen records in the championship game alone.

According to NBC Sports Boston, he owns the records for Super Bowl MVPs (five), touchdown passes (21), passing yards (3,039), completions (277), pass attempts (421), passing yards in a game (505), completions in a game (43), pass attempts in a game (62) and game-winning drives (six).

One record was set thanks to the quarterback's appearance against Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Many blame Bill Belichick for setting the stage for the famous shootout between David and Goliath by benching Malcolm Butler before the game.

The quarterback ultimately lost the game, but set the record for passing yards in a Super Bowl. The record for pass attempts in a Super Bowl was set in his showdown against MVP Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons.

Down 28-3, Tom Brady's arm willed the team back from the brink to defeat the Falcons and set the record for pass attempts in a game. It was the first overtime Super Bowl contest and also the biggest comeback in the Big Game in NFL history. Before, the biggest deficit to have been overcome was 10 points.

His performance in that game alone, some would argue, deserve its own statue somewhere on the planet as many say it was his greatest Super Bowl. Perhaps, adding that ring onto the (at this point) imaginary quarterback's finger would be appropriate in fans' eyes.

