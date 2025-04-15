Asante Samuel urges Jalen Ramsey to switch his position as Dolphins make star CB available for trade

Former NFL star cornerback Asante Samuel believes Miami Dolphins corner Jalen Ramsey should look to switch his position.

Ad

Ramsey has been known as a shutdown corner, but at age 30 whether he still can play at a high-level is uncertain. With that, Samuel thinks Ramsey should switch to safety as it would benefit him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He may not agree with me but I bet he would be more productive at safety at this point in his career. His numbers will be crazy. Thank me later," Samuel wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It's an interesting take from Samuel, who believes Ramsey would be a star safety even though he has been one of the league's best shutdown corners in the NFL.

Ad

Samuel's advice also comes after NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Dolphins and Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options.

Ramsey recorded 60 tackles, 2 interceptions, and one sack last season. He's under contract through 2028, but there is a potential out after this season.

Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey exploring exit strategy

Miami and Jalen Ramsey appear set for an exit as they are mutually exploring trade options.

Ad

Ramsey has been with the Dolphins since 2023 and has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Yet, Miami is looking to move on from him.

"The #Dolphins and seven-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he played elsewhere in 2025, Miami and Ramsey, due $25.1M fully guaranteed this season, could be parting ways....While there is no firm deadline on a possible trade, with the NFL Draft 9 days away, completing a trade prior to the draft would make sense — if only so Miami can use the pick or picks they would acquire for Ramsey," Rapoport reported on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Rapoport reports, Miami is looking to add picks, so trading him at or before the draft seems likely. Yet, whether or not a deal ends up getting done before or during the daft is to be seen.

Ramsey is a seven-time Pro Bowler and helped win the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.