Asante Samuel urges Jalen Ramsey to switch his position as Dolphins make star CB available for trade

Former NFL star cornerback Asante Samuel believes Miami Dolphins corner Jalen Ramsey should look to switch his position.
Ramsey has been known as a shutdown corner, but at age 30 whether he still can play at a high-level is uncertain. With that, Samuel thinks Ramsey should switch to safety as it would benefit him.
"He may not agree with me but I bet he would be more productive at safety at this point in his career. His numbers will be crazy. Thank me later," Samuel wrote.
It's an interesting take from Samuel, who believes Ramsey would be a star safety even though he has been one of the league's best shutdown corners in the NFL.
Samuel's advice also comes after NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Dolphins and Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options.
Ramsey recorded 60 tackles, 2 interceptions, and one sack last season. He's under contract through 2028, but there is a potential out after this season.
Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey exploring exit strategy
Miami and Jalen Ramsey appear set for an exit as they are mutually exploring trade options.
Ramsey has been with the Dolphins since 2023 and has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Yet, Miami is looking to move on from him.
"The #Dolphins and seven-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he played elsewhere in 2025, Miami and Ramsey, due $25.1M fully guaranteed this season, could be parting ways....While there is no firm deadline on a possible trade, with the NFL Draft 9 days away, completing a trade prior to the draft would make sense — if only so Miami can use the pick or picks they would acquire for Ramsey," Rapoport reported on X.
As Rapoport reports, Miami is looking to add picks, so trading him at or before the draft seems likely. Yet, whether or not a deal ends up getting done before or during the daft is to be seen.
Ramsey is a seven-time Pro Bowler and helped win the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
