"Ashton Jeanty is a bust": NFL fans react as Raiders RB struggles massively & gets benched in preseason debut vs. Seahawks

The expected debut of Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty did not go as expected. The superstar running back struggled in his first live reps in the league, with a disappointing debut in the first week of preseason against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jeanty had three carries in the first quarter, and all he could do was gain a negative yard. He struggled to break any explosive runs and was easily handled by the Seahawks' defense before his night was over. He'll have to wait until Week 2 to show his talents in the league.

NFL fans were unimpressed with such a poor debut from the rookie running back. After a lot of hype during the pre-draft season, everyone wanted to see what he could do in the pros, but the first impressions were not positive.

"I’ve seen enough. Ashton Jeanty is a bust", wrote one fan.

"Brother, the LBs have been in the backfield after he takes one step, lol" noted a second fan.

"A running back is only as good as his OL, and the Raiders' OL is horrendous" was a third opinion.

Mike Malone @mmaday33 Hard to run when the linebacker is in the backfield at the exchange. O-line is garbage.

JJ @jamison_jones Maybe they should’ve used that premium pick on O-Line instead 🤷🏻‍♂️

☠️RaiderSmiley☠️ @ricksmiley27 All the first teamers getting smoked by Seattle’s backups.

In one of the running back's carries, he was met in the backfield by a defender four yards behind the line of scrimmage. It was a difficult night for Las Vegas' running game, but the offensive line did not help the runner.

Ashton Jeanty's talent broke recent trend for running backs in the draft

The league has seen many of their teams opting to bolster their running back group late in the draft instead of using an early pick on a runner. Jonathon Brooks was the first running back taken in the 2024 NFL Draft; he was the 45th overall pick.

Jeanty's talents, however, are impossible to deny. He was a monster out of Boise State, and he only missed the Heisman Trophy due to Travis Hunter's two-way performances. But he was still a superstar coming out of college.

The Raiders spent the sixth overall pick on him, and are hoping that he can be a difference maker on the offense. But a better offensive line will surely help his development.

