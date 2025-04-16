Ashton Jeanty confidently breaks down what he will bring to his future NFL team

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is ready for his name to be called. The Broncos running back, who had one of the most historic single seasons for a college running back this past season, is expected to be a top-10 pick and be the first running back taken next Thursday night in the draft.

Ad

As he is days away from his dream coming true and becoming a professional football player, he Jeanty provided a glimpse of the leadership he holds, in an episode on the Rich Eisen Show.

The top running back prospect joined NFL Network sportscaster/radio host Rich Eisen in his latest episode of the Rich Eisen Show.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eisen asked Jeanty what a team will get if they draft him next Thursday night, which led to Jeanty giving an answer teams might like hearing.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jeanty confidently stated:

"Man, they get a they get a guy who's gonna change and make this organization for the better. It's obviously a lot of great organizations, a lot of great players. But you know what I bring the table is leadership, a person who's going to be able to connect with everybody in the locker room, and not only that, but make them better."

Ad

"Push them to higher limits, obviously an asset, you know, on the offensive side of the ball, and then just the community, right, you know, doing things in the community, bringing change and, most importantly, a legacy for people to follow. You know, because a legacy is what you leave behind, and I'll leave it behind, nothing but greatness."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Being an effective and good professional athlete comes with not only skill, but also good leadership and character. Jeanty already has the field talent, having rushed for 29 touchdowns and 2,601 yards this past season. But perhaps teams will be more intrigued by him after his recent interview with Eisen, which shows he can be a good team player and presence in the locker room.

Ashton Jeanty betting odds: This AFC West team has the best odds to land the Boise State back

Ashton Jeanty Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State - Source: Getty

With the NFL Draft just nine days away, Ashton Jeanty's best odds are being drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders per DraftKings.

Ad

The Raiders hold the best odds (-150) to select Jeanty with the sixth overall pick. The Raiders had the worst rush offense in the NFL last season and have already added a new quarterback in Geno Smith (via trade) and extended him. Adding a running back could help balance their offense.

The Chicago Bears pick 10th, and have the second-best odds of drafting Jeanty. There isn't much belief that Jeanty will be a top-five pick, but the Jacksonville Jaguars, at pick No. 5, have the third-best odds of taking Jeanty at +500.

Who do you think will draft Ashton Jeanty?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Gullo Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.