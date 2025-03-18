Ashton Jeanty to land with AFC West franchise in Mel Kiper’s latest 2025 NFL mock draft

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper believes that Boise State Broncos star running back Ashton Jeanty will be selected within the first seven picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

In his latest 2025 NFL mock draft released on Tuesday, Kiper had Jeanty going No. 6 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. Kiper said:

"Carroll's teams also have leaned heavily on the run in the past, so I'm giving the Raiders the best player still on my board in Jeanty (No. 4). Elusiveness. Speed. Physicality. Vision with the ball in his hands. Jeanty really has it all, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. Plus, he has some pass-catching upside, with 66 catches over the past two campaigns.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last season, the Raiders had the worst rushing yards per game total in the NFL, averaging only 79.8 per contest.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In addition to this poor statistical average, the most effective rusher on the Raiders last year was running back Alexander Mattison, who did not exceed 425 rushing yards on the campaign.

Ashton Jeanty can revitalize the Raiders offensive unit

Ashton Jeanty is arguably the best running back prospect coming out of college since Saquon Barkley. He is scouted as extremely quick and agile, has great vision, can make sharp cuts, and is a strong pass-catcher as well.

Ad

At Boise State, Jeanty operated in a three-down role, something that he has the skills to do in the NFL as well.

He finished the 2024 season with a ridiculous 2,601 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 23 receptions, 138 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

If drafted by Las Vegas, Jeanty has the ability to transform the Raiders offense into one of the most promising and exciting units for years to come. While Geno Smith is not the long-term answer at QB and the wide receiver room will need some talent added to it, the Raiders already have an elite tight end and potentially could have a franchise altering running back on their roster.

With phenom tight end Brock Bowers and, if drafted, Jeanty, the Raiders may only be a few offensive pieces away from being true playoff contenders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.