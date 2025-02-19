Ashton Jeanty lands with surprising AFC North team in latest 2025 NFL mock draft 

Ashton Jeanty is easily the most promising running back prospect in the 2025 NFL draft – having covered more than 2,000 yards and almost 30 touchdowns. And Daniel Jeremiah has a bold prediction for where he will end up.

In the second edition of his mock draft on Tuesday, the insider posited that the Heisman runner-up would go to the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace Najee Harris, who will become a free agent after his fifth-year option was not invoked during the previous offseason.

"The Steelers spent the past two drafts beefing up their offensive line. Now they land a top-five player in the class to run behind it," Jeremiah wrote.

Jeanty has been most heavily linked to the Dallas Cowboys. Back in October, he had revealed in a livestream why he would like to play for them.

"I'm not saying they're not a good fit. I'm not saying that at all. I'm from Frisco, played in Frisco, I played in their practice stadium. I would be a hometown hero if I went there," Jeanty said.

Then a month later, he implored Jerry Jones to draft him during an interview with kicker-turned-YouTuber Deestroying at Albertsons Stadium.

He further reiterated his desire to be a Cowboy when speaking with former head coach Jon Gruden.

"I was just there a few years ago playing high school football in [the] Ford Center, up there in Frisco, Texas. So to be back in Dallas practicing in that facility again, playing in that facility again, that would be amazing," Jeanty said.

NBC insider makes case for Ashton Jeanty joining Broncos

The Steelers would be far from the only AFC team who may be in the Ashton Jeanty sweepstakes, however. Speaking on the "Rotoworld Football Show", Kyle Dvorchak put forth the Denver Broncos as an ideal destination.

"I'll give Sean Payton a little bit of credit and say, among the teams that are allowed to go running back early, he feels like a pretty good one because he doesn't even run the ball a ton. He uses running backs in high-leverage spots more than anyone else in the league," Dvorchak said via NBCSports.com.

That team's incumbent RB1, Javonte Williams, will be a free agent when the new league year begins in March and is not expected to be retained.

Which team do you think should draft Ashton Jeanty? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

