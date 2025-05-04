Ashton Jeanty leaves out Emmitt Smith, Jim Brown from his Mount Rushmore of NFL running backs

Ashton Jeanty is expected to play a big role for the Las Vegas Raiders next season. On Saturday, the running back spilled the beans on his all-time Mount Rushmore of NFL RBs during an interview with Fansided.
Surprisingly, Jeanty left out Dallas Cowboys icon, Emmitt Smith, and late Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer, Jim Brown, on his list of the top four running backs who played in the league.
"Alright, well, we know the great Barry Sanders," Jeanty said. "I'm gonna throw, I gotta put Adrian Peterson in there. Me, personally, I just like LaDainian Tomlinson, so, I'm gonna put him up there. And then, it's only right, you know, Raiders legend, Marcus Allen, that's my dawg."
Smith played 13 seasons with the Cowboys, winning three Super Bowls. He also spent two years with the Arizona Cardinals. Smith recorded 18,355 career rushing yards with 164 touchdowns. He also added 3,224 career receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 515 receptions.
Brown spent his nine-year NFL career with the Browns, helping them win the 1964 NFL championship. He posted 12,312 rushing yards and 106 touchdowns, while contributing 2,499 yards and 20 touchdowns on 262 receptions.
Nonetheless, the players Jeanty named are also legends of the league. Also, he could have picked only four RBs based on the Mount Rushmore question.
Ashton Jeanty received a prank call during NFL draft after being taken by Raiders
During his interview with Fansided, Ashton Jeanty revealed a prank call he received after the Raiders drafted him with the No. 6 pick. The prankster told the RB that he was being traded to the Dallas Cowboys.
"Some dude called me," Jeanty said. "He was like, 'Yeah, we just traded with the Raiders and you're coming to the Cowboys,' and I just hung up, bro. But I was just like, come on, bro."
In his final year at Boise State, Jeanty posted 2,610 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries. He also contributed 138 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions,
