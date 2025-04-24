Ashton Jeanty makes feelings known on playing with Drake Maye amid Patriots rumors

Ashton Jeanty is predicted to be taken as the first running back in the 2025 NFL draft. The Boise State superstar has been recently linked with the New England Patriots, who hold the No. 4 selection in the first round.

Before the draft, Jeanty was asked his opinion on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. The Boise State running back heaped praise on Maye in his answer.

"I mean, I've thought about all the possibilities," Jeanty said on Wednesday. "I think Drake Maye is a great player. You know, he can continue to develop and be a great quarterback for the Patriots. So, if they go that way then we'll make it happen."

The Patriots drafted Maye in the first round in 2024, with the No. 3 selection. Despite the team's overall struggles, the quarterback looked solid for most of his rookie season.

Maye threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his first year with New England. He also rushed for 421 yards and two touchdowns across 13 games.

Maye was named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement for Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. It remains to be seen whether the Patriots will add support for Maye by drafting Jeanty in the first round.

Ashton Jeanty finished 2nd in Heisman Trophy voting after stellar final year at Boise State in 2024

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty finished as a Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2024, only behind Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

In his final collegiate season, Jeanty recorded 2,610 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 rushing attempts. He also added 138 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions, helping Boise State to a 12-2 record.

Jeanty won the Maxwell Award, the Doak Walker Award, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and was named a Unanimous All-American for his stellar displays in the 2024 season for Boise State.

After playing three years with the Broncos, it remains to be seen where Jeanty will land in the NFL.

