Ashton Jeanty's GF Gabrielle Miller sends 2-word message as Raiders RB pulls off statement performance in his second preseason game vs. 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty had a disappointing preseason debut last week. There was a lot of hype around him heading into his rookie season, and his preseason debut disappointed Raiders fans. After his poor performance in his first preseason game, Jeanty turned things around this week.
On Saturday, the Raiders played a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. While the team lost 22-19, Jeanty had a breakout performance. He made seven carries for 33 yards and a TD, while also adding one reception for two yards. It was a huge improvement from his preseason debut last week.
Jeanty had his best play of the game in the first quarter when he got the ball and went on a strong run. After breaking through the line of scrimmage, he stiff-armed an opposing defender for a few extra yards before being tackled to the ground. The play showcased Jeanty's incredible strength and speed, which were on display every game last year when he was with the Boise State Broncos.
This clip was taken and posted to the NFL Instagram account. Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabrielle Miller, reposted it to her Instagram story with a two-word reaction.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"HE COLDDDD," Gabrielle Miller wrote.
Ashton Jeanty sends a clear message after his breakout performance on Saturday
After his breakout performance on Saturday, it became clear to many football fans that Ashton Jeanty had arrived as a star running back in the NFL. After the game, Jeanty did not mince words when expressing how he felt about his performance.
"I've arrived, and it's time to keep going and make plays for this team," Ashton Jeanty said.
He also earned praise from many of his teammates after the game. Notably, quarterback Geno Smith spoke about him to the media.
"It fires me up just seeing the way Jeanty runs," Geno Smith said. "He's running through people, and he's not shying away from contact. He's going to be a special player."
It is not clear if Jeanty will play again in the final preseason game of the year for the Raiders. They are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET. While Jeanty could use the reps, the team might be hesitant to risk injury by playing him in three straight preseason games. Heading into the season, Jeanty is the starting RB for the Raiders.
Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.