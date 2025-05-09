Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabrielle Miller, proudly flexes her “21 with no kids” status 

Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabrielle Miller, celebrated her 21st birthday on Thursday, sharing a slew of pictures on Instagram.

However, what caught people's attention was her humor, as she showcased her age on her birthday cake:

"21 with no kids"

The birthday girl donned a black dress and made a few braids in her hair and tied them in a ponytail to style her hair. She completed her look with a red clutch and golden sandals. Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption:

"legally legal 👸🏾 #21 #may7"

Her boyfriend, Ashton Jeanty, reacted to the post:

"My lil fineee shiii"

Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend Gabrielle Miller /@gx.bby1

Ashton Jeanty and Gabrielle Miller have been together for a while. She has been his biggest support and was with him when he was selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabrielle, shares a glimpse of RB's NFL Draft party

Jeanty's girlfriend provided some glimpses of the memorable NFL Draft party on Instagram last month. Jeanty, the first-round sixth pick of the draft, is gearing up for his NFL journey with the Las Vegas Raiders.

On April 28, Gabrielle shared a few pictures fromt he event on social media as she joined the RB for the celebration in a fabulous blue outfit.

She wore a blue off-shoulder top and matching pants and posed by the side of a pool with her brown clutch. Gabrielle also posted a romantic picture with her boyfriend, who wore Capri pants and a matching half-sleeve shirt.

His selection was a big celebration for his family members. His siblings sent a message for the RB after his selection. The NFL shared a video of Jeanty's siblings talking about their brother's journey, to which the 21-year-old reacted:

"Growing up with that many siblings in the house, you got to share things literally everything. Clothes all that, so we are just so close, tightly knitted."

Jeanty is excited to start his NFL journey with the Raiders. He was the Maxwell winner and Doak Award winner in 2024 as he gears up for a new journey.

