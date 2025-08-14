“At 41, (Aaron Rodgers) looks very slow”: Chris Broussard questions 4x NFL MVP’s ability to lead Steelers 1 day after Jalen Ramsey praised veteran QB

As the NFL offseason is coming to a close, the excitement to see what Aaron Rodgers can do with the Pittsburgh Steelers is on the rise. The four-time NFL MVP has been gaining the trust of his teammates, as Jalen Ramsey recently praised the veteran QB. However, NFL analyst Chris Broussard also raised some questions about Rodgers and his ability to lead the team.On &quot;First Things First&quot; on Thursday, Broussard questioned Rodgers' physical ability and how the team could also come up short in certain areas: &quot;At 41, (Aaron Rodgers) looks very slow, and he's gonna need that offensive line to give him great protection. I don't think he's gonna get it. And the run game, I think, will be okay, but not phenomenal. So look, I have faith in (Mike) Tomlin and his coaching, I'm not saying first losing season.&quot;Check out the video:Aaron Rodgers is coming off a 5-12 season with the Jets in 2024, but he still threw for 3,897 yards and 28 TDs with 11 interceptions.What did Steelers' star CB Jalen Ramsey say about Aaron Rodgers?Jalen Ramsey is another big-money acquisition by the Steelers this offseason. The CB appeared on &quot;The Pivot&quot; podcast on Wednesday and spoke about what Aaron Rodgers brings to the table. Ramsey opened up by praising the way Rodgers carries himself and how he wants everyone around him to do better:&quot;The confidence that he brings to that whole offense, like, everybody around him wants to be great,&quot; Ramsey said. &quot;It's kind of, like, nobody wants to let him down. The best teams that I have been on, that's been how the whole team is. When I was in LA, I didn't want to let AD (Aaron Donald) down. Other guys on the team felt the same way.&quot; (H/T: MSN)It'll be interesting to see what kind of magic Rodgers and Ramsey will produce in Pittsburgh in the 2025 NFL season.