“At least he gets to go home” - Eagles fans react to Avonte Maddox leaving Philadelphia to sign with Lions

Since reveling in the high of winning the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles have had to endure a series of lows. They bid goodbye to several critical contributors, who signed elsewhere for a bigger role or better contract than the team could afford.

Notable exits include Super Bowl hero Milton Williams, pass rusher Josh Sweat, cornerback Darius Slay, running back Kenneth Gainwell and guard Mekhi Becton.

On Friday, another player joined the exodus, as defensive back Avonte Maddox signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, ending his seven-year stint with the franchise. Ironically, his final season with the Eagles was the only campaign where he featured in all 17 regular season games for the franchise. However, the team seemingly did not try to bring him back and allowed him to move back to his hometown.

Eagles fans on Reddit weren't as upset about his exit as they were about the departure of some other stars.

Fans wished him well and were glad he got the opportunity to play in his hometown.

"At least he gets to go home...it sucks though because I always liked Avonte and was hoping he could stay," said one fan.

"Was mostly a vibes guy this year after DeJean stepped in at slot corner. Wish him the best of luck in Detroit," wrote another.

"This one f**king hurts. I'm glad he's on a respectable team (my god Lions fans must never get tired of hearing that) but he was just a dawg his whole time here. Injuries suck," one said.

Eagles offseason signings: Front office trying its best to negate losses

The droves of players that have left the Eagles this offseason left several holes on the roster. However, general manager Howie Roseman and the front office signed a slew of players on one-year deals to help plug them.

They brought in cornerback Adoree Jackson and linebackers Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche and Patrick Johnson to help bolster the defense. Running back A.J. Dillon joined the roster, presumably to fill in for Kenneth Gainwell, while tight ends Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant signed short-term contracts to add to the Eagles' offensive depth.

Philadelphia will field plenty of new faces in the upcoming campaign and it remains to be seen whether they can replicate the impact their predecessors had last season.

