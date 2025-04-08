"At least he will be paid": NFL fans react to Travis Hunter being linked to $5,150,000,000 franchise

Travis Hunter had an elite career at the collegiate level with the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes. The two-way star has long been projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but reports suggest that he could come off the board as early as second overall.

Adam Schefter revealed that the Cleveland Browns, who are worth $5.15 billion according to Forbes, could draft the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner.

Barstool Sports shared their prediction to X on Monday, tweeting:

"Schefter is Now Reporting Travis Hunter is Going to Cleveland With the 2nd Pick"

Fans shared their reaction to the news. @Tampa_Ty suggested that it would not be good for his career:

"Welp. At least he will be paid."

@corykn claimed that Cleveland is where talent goes to die:

"The Land where talent goes to die"

@lconwaynd93 noted that Hunter's two-way status makes him less likely to be a bust:

"A good Cleveland pick since he has two ways to not be a bust"

@Joelliuzzi hopes to see Abdul Carter land with the New York Giants, who hold the third overall pick:

"Hmmm giants should grab Carter right away"

@unknowndatatype believes the Giants should go in a different direction:

"Giants need to draft Sanders."

@Jayfresh3034 thinks that Schefter doesn't know how teams draft boards look:

"Schefter don’t have a clue who’s going where. Rumors are just rumors don’t buy into this bs report we’ll see come draft day where he’s going"

Deion Sanders believes Travis Hunter will have no issue adjusting to the NFL

Deion Sanders weighed in on the debate about Travis Hunter's ability to adjust to the pro level, while continuing to play on both sides of the ball.

Speaking on The Skip Bayless Show, Sanders stated:

"First of all, he's an incredible athlete that has the propensity to do both simultaneously. He's that good. He's going to be your best receiver and your best corner. Now, secondly, the pro game is slower, Skip, you go to huddles, man. It was during the - let's just say 25 to 35, 40 seconds between each play. College, we had the tempo. It was go, go, go, go, go."

Check out Deion Sanders' comments on Travis Hunter below (starting at the 35:20 mark):

Sanders noted that Hunter was able to play over 100 snaps per game despite the up-tempo pace of college football. He added that players in the NFL are also more protected from cheap shots, which should help keep the two-way star on the field more often.

