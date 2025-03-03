“At worst, he’s Taysom Hill on steroids” - NFC coach makes feelings clear about Jalen Milroe ahead of 2025 draft

Jalen Milroe isn’t just a quarterback prospect, folks; he’s a debate waiting to happen.

Some scouts see a raw passer with boom-or-bust potential. Others see an athletic cheat code built to break defenses. And at least one NFC assistant coach summed it up like this:

"At worst, he’s Taysom Hill on steroids," according to Yahoo Sports on Monday.

Milroe’s arm talent and decision-making remain works in progress, but his physical gifts are beyond doubt. One high-ranking NFC executive put it bluntly: As a QB alone, he’s a late third- to fourth-round guy. But with everything he brings? Late first to late second is more realistic.

The blueprint for this kind of prospect isn’t new.

The Baltimore Ravens took a chance on Lamar Jackson at No. 32 in 2018, while the Philadelphia Eagles grabbed Jalen Hurts at No. 53 in 2020. The idea here is to pretty much draft an elite athlete, develop the passing game and unleash the full package when the time’s right.

An executive even argued that Jalen Milroe might be a better athlete than Anthony Richardson, who went fourth overall in 2023.

One exec, though, laid out a simple plan:

"If you commit to helping in other parts of the game initially, we’ll commit to developing you as a quarterback. Let Milroe contribute 12 snaps in a game in offensive packages and/or special teams, the executive said, and they’d be comfortable spending a late first- or early second-round pick," an executive expressed, per the same Yahoo Sports report.

That patience might be the key to unlocking his ceiling. As the executive put it,

"It’s just like, if you're cooking a certain meal, you can't rush it. Too many times people are like, ‘I know I'm supposed to make this at 350 [degrees], but I'm turning it up to 450.'"

The league isn’t always patient with QBs, but Jalen Milroe’s tuning out the doubters with powerful remarks at the 2025 NFL combine.

Jalen Milroe claps back at critics at the 2025 NFL combine; eyes NFL future

Jalen Milroe hears the doubts, but he isn’t sweating them. Speaking at the 2025 NFL combine, the Alabama Crimson Tide product shut down critics questioning his football IQ.

Addressing concerns about his ability to process defenses, Milroe said,

"I'm cool with being underrated. I played in the hardest conference in the country. I played against the number one team, the number one defense. If I lacked knowledge, I wouldn’t win big games."

The 22-year-old’s resume backs him up.

In his first full season as a starter, he led Alabama to an SEC championship, went undefeated in conference play, and took down top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the title game.

Still, his passing remains a work in progress. Per reports, Milroe’s short throws at the combine were inconsistent, sailing high on some attempts. However, he started strong, hitting three receivers in stride on slant routes – flashing the arm talent that intrigues scouts.

Most mock drafts peg Jalen Milroe outside the first round. NFL.com’s latest projection has him going No. 52 to the Pittsburgh Steelers (fifth QB off the board), while Pro Football Network slots him at No. 94 to the Cleveland Browns.

Let’s see if he climbs the board or stays put.

