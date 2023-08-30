Atlanta Falcons new security at Mercedes Benz Stadium has TikTok star Lacey Brown stunned

The Atlanta Falcons welcomed a new member to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A machine-built dog to safeguard the area. The robotic dog was made to provide a higher level of security on the field, therefore, avoiding fans rushing the field like it had once happened last season.

Although it was not Mercedes-Benz Stadium that was invaded by a fan who wore a shirt that read 'righttoresecue.com,' the Falcons are taking extra precaution so that such an event does not repeat itself.

Hence, the team adopted a security dog named Benzie. Lacey Brown, a popular NFL personality on TikTok, was surprised by the revelation and uploaded a video where she gave an in-depth explanation about the functions the robotic canine performs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mercedes-Benz Stadium went all out on security for this football season, and here it is a robot guard dog known as Benzie."

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"And it watches over big areas up to 11 acres and it takes videos in real time, like sending live pictures and it works for 30 minutes at a time and then it takes a break."

The adoption of Benzie highlights the increasing use of technology in the sports industry. The Atlanta Falcons hope that Benzie will enhance their security measures and keep the facility safe.

Did Jason Derulo's dance with robotic canines inspire the Atlanta Falcons to adopt them?

Jason Derulo's performance with robotic dogs gained attention and sparked conversations during a pre-Super Bowl concert.

The performance took place at the TikTok Tailgate event just outside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Derulo was seen dancing alongside animatronic or robotic dogs while performing the David Guetta-assisted song Saturday/Sunday.

Expand Tweet

The robotic dogs, which some viewers found creepy and weird, moved in sync with Derulo and the music. They were described as being similar in style to the robots created by Boston Dynamics, particularly their spot robot.

Expand Tweet

This unique performance caught the attention of social media users, who made comparisons to the dystopian sci-fi series "Black Mirror". Some Twitter users expressed surprise and confusion about the presence of these robotic dogs during the show.

The use of robotic dogs as backup dancers during Derulo's performance sparked speculation and discussion about the integration of robots into entertainment and daily life. Some people jokingly wondered if this was how robots would gradually become a part of our lives.

The dogs will certainly become part of the NFL when the Atlanta Falcons let them loose on the field.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 1085 votes