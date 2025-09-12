  • home icon
  Austin Ekeler injury: Commanders RB suffers Achilles tear after going down vs. Packers on TNF

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 12, 2025 03:34 GMT
New York Giants v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

Austin Ekeler had an unfortunate moment on the field during the Washington Commanders' Week 2 showdown against the Green Bay Packers. During a play in the fourth quarter, the running back fell to the ground in pain in what looked like a concerning non-contact injury.

NFL injury insider Dr. Evan Jeffries speculated that Ekeler potentially suffered from an Achilles tear on Thursday night. An injury like this usually takes up to about four to six months to fully recover. Reports later confirmed that the running back suffered from an Achilles injury.

Before going down with an injury, Austin Ekeler had eight carries for 17 rushing yards. The Commanders ended the night with a 27-18 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Austin Ekeler began his NFL journey with the Chargers in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. In March 2024, he joined the Commanders on a two-year contract worth $8.43 million.

Last season, he put up 367 yards and four TDs rushing while his team made it to the NFC Championship game, where they unfortunately lost to the Eagles. Losing him for the rest of the 2025 season would be a big blow to Dan Quinn's offensive firepower on the field.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
