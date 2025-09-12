Austin Ekeler injury: Commanders RB suffers Achilles tear after going down vs. Packers on TNF

Austin Ekeler had an unfortunate moment on the field during the Washington Commanders' Week 2 showdown against the Green Bay Packers. During a play in the fourth quarter, the running back fell to the ground in pain in what looked like a concerning non-contact injury.NFL injury insider Dr. Evan Jeffries speculated that Ekeler potentially suffered from an Achilles tear on Thursday night. An injury like this usually takes up to about four to six months to fully recover. Reports later confirmed that the running back suffered from an Achilles injury.Before going down with an injury, Austin Ekeler had eight carries for 17 rushing yards. The Commanders ended the night with a 27-18 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field.Austin Ekeler began his NFL journey with the Chargers in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. In March 2024, he joined the Commanders on a two-year contract worth $8.43 million.Last season, he put up 367 yards and four TDs rushing while his team made it to the NFC Championship game, where they unfortunately lost to the Eagles. Losing him for the rest of the 2025 season would be a big blow to Dan Quinn's offensive firepower on the field.