Author of tell-all book on Tom Brady’s Patriots career & Gisele Bundchen marriage dubs NFL icon's life “massive soap opera”

For over 20 years, Tom Brady stood as America's poster boy. The former NFL quarterback, widely considered the greatest player of all time and the only one to ever win more Super Bowls than any franchise in the history of the league, dominated on the field and had his personal life explored on all different avenues.

The NFL chapter of Tom Brady's life is gone, but the spotlight remains on him. A book named "12: Inside the Story of Tom Brady's Fight for Redemption" written by Dave Wedge and Casey Sherman explored the quarterback's life through all controversies on and off the field, such as the Deflategate, the relationship with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen and his breakup with the New England Patriots.

During an appearance at WBZ TV, Wedge gave viewers a sneak peek at the book and gave his impressions on Brady's life:

If you look, there's a 20-year run, the greatest run in sports history. But it was also like watching a massive soap opera," said Wedge. "It really was. It was different things every day and I think that's what the series is going to try to capture.

What is Tom Brady doing now?

Now retired from the league after more than two decades playing and with the GOAT title firmly in his hands, Tom Brady has been involved in a number of investments in recent years to keep his money afloat.

While he was doing promotional work for FTX, the now-bankrupt crypto company, he earned $55 million for 20 hours of promotional work every year for three years. A few months ago, he was also named an investor at the English Championship club Birmingham City, working directly with the club's Board and executive members.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has a net worth of around $300 million, according to the specialized website Celebrity Net Worth.

Why did Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady get divorced?

It was reported that Brady's decision to return to the NFL in 2022 after initially retiring from the league further strained the relationship between the two. Many reports at the time said Bündchen "was so excited when he declared his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that."

Bundchen wanted him to spend more time at home and end his career for good. After Brady won his first Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former quarterback said that Bundchen asked him what else he had to prove. 2022 was the first time Brady missed most of the offseason due to 'personal reasons'.