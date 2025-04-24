  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Apr 24, 2025 14:34 GMT
Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon sends 5-word message to Gunnar Helm in special gift ahead of 2025 NFL draft (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Gunnar Helm will likely hear his name called out at the 2025 NFL draft. Ahead of the big event, the Texas Longhorns tight end received a special gift from NHL star Nathan MacKinnon, which he shared on his Instagram story.

MacKinnon sent Helm his No. 29 Colorado Avalanche jersey, wishing him the best for the draft.

"To Gunnar, Best of luck!" MacKinnon wrote on the back of his signed jersey.
Image via gunnarbhelm Instagram
Image via gunnarbhelm Instagram

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Helm was born in Englewood, Colorado. He also went to Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village.

The Avalanche selected MacKinnon with the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL draft. He has been with the team ever since and led Colorado to the Stanley Cup in 2022.

MacKinnon was named the MVP during the 2023–24 NHL season and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Avalanche history.

Gunnar Helm projected as a Day 2 or Day 3 pick at 2025 NFL draft

Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm - Source: Imagn
Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm - Source: Imagn

Gunnar Helm is widely projected to be taken as a late pick on Day 2, which means he could be drafted in Round 3. Some also believe he could be drafted on Day 3 as an early Round 4 pick.

Helm began his collegiate season at Texas in 2021. He was part of the team for four seasons before declaring for the NFL draft.

Helm had his best season with the Longhorns in 2024. He became one of quarterback Quinn Ewers' favorite targets and recorded 767 yards with seven touchdowns on 60 receptions across 16 games. The TE was also named to the second-team All-SEC in his final college season.

Helm helped Texas reach the College Football Playoff semifinals. However, the Longhorns lost to eventual national champion Ohio State.

Now, it will be interesting to see where Helm lands in the NFL.

Edited by Krutik Jain
