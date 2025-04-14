The situation between Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints is entering a difficult phase. Over the past week, it was revealed that the quarterback could miss the 2025 season with a shoulder injury, weeks after a contract restructuring was done that guaranteed more money in the next few seasons.

The news emerged at an interesting time. The Saints did not explore the idea of a new QB in free agency, and with the restructure, they all but guaranteed Carr's presence on the 2025 roster. However, with the draft approaching, this changes the perception around New Orleans' pick and whether it could take a new passer.

When discussing the issue on Monday, Phil Simms and Mike Florio agreed on the weird timing. They highlighted how it could add pressure on the Saints and it could lead to bigger issues in the relationship between the team and the QB.

"Do you think Derek Carr is trying to make some chess move here?" Simms asked, via 'Pro Football Talk.'

"I feel like this was not a boating accident," Florio said. "It's just when a relationship has gone sideways, you're going to have both sides engaging in this ugly, awkward Michael and Jan dinner party thing. That's going to gradually become more obvious.”

Florio's comment referenced "The Office's" season 4, episode 13 when Michael and Jan host their friends to a dinner party. As the relationship between them was in an awkward spot, the episode was part of a great season of fun due to how their relationship developed.

How much is Derek Carr earning in 2025?

Derek Carr will hold a cap hit of $20.4 million for the upcoming season, with two years remaining on his contract.

However, it will rise to $69.2 million next season due to the restructuring signed a few weeks ago. He'll also have a cap hit of $40 million in 2027, even if he's out of the team, due to the void years added to the back end of his contract.

The Saints have the ninth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and have been discussed as an option for Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

