“Ayahuasca is hell of a drug”: NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers breaks down 2009 Steelers win play-by-play

Aaron Rodgers reminisced about a game from 2009 against the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Packers' quarterback.

Ad

Rodgers was asked on Wednesday if Pittsburgh’s loss to Cincinnati in Week 7 brought back memories of that 2009 classic.

"I think it was 37-36," Rodgers told reporters. "I remember that game. We had a big night throwing it. Starting with Greg down the middle for about 85. And then James Jones, you know, on the shake route to go ahead and then let him down the field. Back-shouldered Mike (McCarthy) for the win."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted to Rodgers’ near-photographic memory.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Ayahuasca is a helluva drug," one fan wrote.

Who Dey! @Burrow_Szn_ @KevinAdams26 Ayahuasca is a helluva drug.

Ad

"He's a much of a sicko as we are. And I love it," another fan wrote.

"That's cool. Ask him about last Thursday Night," a fan commented.

Here are more fan reactions.

"Why take ibuprofen when you got PERC rodgers?" one fan said.

"And I can barely remember what I had for dinner yesterday," a fan tweeted.

Ad

"Plot twist: He IS the computer simulation," another fan said.

Rodgers fell short in that game as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger connected with Mike Wallace for a 19-yard touchdown in a last-minute drive. Jeff Reed's extra point gave Pittsburgh a 37-36 win.

Aaron Rodgers says the Packers game on Sunday isn't about revenge

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn

Aaron Rodgers will face the Packers for the first time since leaving the team in 2022.

Ad

He made it clear that he holds no resentment toward Green Bay.

"I don't have any animosity toward the organization," Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday.

He joins Brett Favre and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to compete against their former teams after spending at least 15 years with them.

"Obviously, I wish that things would've been better in our last year there, but I have a great relationship still with a lot of people in that organization," Rodgers said.

Heading into Sunday, Pittsburgh holds a 4-2 record atop the AFC North, while Green Bay is 4-1-1 and leading the NFC North.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.