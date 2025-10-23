“Ayahuasca is hell of a drug”: NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers breaks down 2009 Steelers win play-by-play

Aaron Rodgers reminisced about a game from 2009 against the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Packers' quarterback.
Rodgers was asked on Wednesday if Pittsburgh’s loss to Cincinnati in Week 7 brought back memories of that 2009 classic.
"I think it was 37-36," Rodgers told reporters. "I remember that game. We had a big night throwing it. Starting with Greg down the middle for about 85. And then James Jones, you know, on the shake route to go ahead and then let him down the field. Back-shouldered Mike (McCarthy) for the win."
Fans reacted to Rodgers’ near-photographic memory.
"Ayahuasca is a helluva drug," one fan wrote.
"He's a much of a sicko as we are. And I love it," another fan wrote.
"That's cool. Ask him about last Thursday Night," a fan commented.
"Why take ibuprofen when you got PERC rodgers?" one fan said.
"And I can barely remember what I had for dinner yesterday," a fan tweeted.
"Plot twist: He IS the computer simulation," another fan said.
Rodgers fell short in that game as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger connected with Mike Wallace for a 19-yard touchdown in a last-minute drive. Jeff Reed's extra point gave Pittsburgh a 37-36 win.
Aaron Rodgers says the Packers game on Sunday isn't about revenge
Aaron Rodgers will face the Packers for the first time since leaving the team in 2022.
He made it clear that he holds no resentment toward Green Bay.
"I don't have any animosity toward the organization," Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday.
He joins Brett Favre and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to compete against their former teams after spending at least 15 years with them.
"Obviously, I wish that things would've been better in our last year there, but I have a great relationship still with a lot of people in that organization," Rodgers said.
Heading into Sunday, Pittsburgh holds a 4-2 record atop the AFC North, while Green Bay is 4-1-1 and leading the NFC North.
