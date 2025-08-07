Omarion Hampton's girlfriend, Lilly Heder, is among the many excited as the NFL rookie is gearing up for his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers. On Tuesday, Heder shared an adorable snap of her pet dog on Instagram. In the caption, she celebrated the puppy becoming four months old.“Babygirl is 4 months old today,” she wrote.Omario Hampton's GF Lily Heder shares update on new family member/@lillyhederHampton became a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. His girlfriend has supported him with his journey, and following his selection, she shared a post on her Instagram account on April 28. She posted several pictures posing with her beau and opened up about his hard work in the caption.&quot;All the moments- those little clayton kids would be so proud of us!! having a front row seat to watch your dreams unfold has been so fun, you deserve all the things!!! bolt up,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first slide of the post, Lilly Heder shared a side hug with Hampton. She wore a white top and blue jeans, while he donned a black T-shirt and matching pants. She also posted several throwback photos.Omarion Hampton and Lily Heder both attended the University of North Carolina. In college, Hampton recorded 1,660 rushing yards last season. After a slow freshman year, in which he rushed for 401 yards, he bounced back with 1,504 yards in 2023. Now, he is preparing for his NFL debut.The Los Angeles Chargers will kick off the new season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 6. In the preseason, they will play against the New Orleans Saints on August 11, the Los Angeles Rams on August 17, and the San Francisco 49ers on August 24.Omarion Hampton's girlfriend, Lilly Heder, shares a glimpse of her &quot;family vacayyyy&quot;In an Instagram post on July 7, Lilly Heder shared moments from a family vacation in Sugar Mountain, North Carolina. She included snapshots from the fun-filled outing with the caption:&quot;Family vacayyyy.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post featured her pet. In the first slide, she posed with her dog, with trees in the background. She wore a black top and black sunglasses. In the final slide, she shared a romantic mirror selfie with her boyfriend. She held the NFL star’s hand as he looked into the camera.