  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Baby girl is 4 months old" - Omarion Hampton's GF Lilly Heder shares update on new family member ahead of Chargers rookie RB's debut year in NFL

"Baby girl is 4 months old" - Omarion Hampton's GF Lilly Heder shares update on new family member ahead of Chargers rookie RB's debut year in NFL

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 07, 2025 12:25 GMT
Omario Hampton
Omario Hampton's GF Lilly Heder (Image Source: Instagram/@lillyheder)

Omarion Hampton's girlfriend, Lilly Heder, is among the many excited as the NFL rookie is gearing up for his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers. On Tuesday, Heder shared an adorable snap of her pet dog on Instagram. In the caption, she celebrated the puppy becoming four months old.

Ad
“Babygirl is 4 months old today,” she wrote.
Omario Hampton&#039;s GF Lily Heder shares update on new family member/@lillyheder
Omario Hampton's GF Lily Heder shares update on new family member/@lillyheder

Hampton became a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. His girlfriend has supported him with his journey, and following his selection, she shared a post on her Instagram account on April 28. She posted several pictures posing with her beau and opened up about his hard work in the caption.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"All the moments- those little clayton kids would be so proud of us!! having a front row seat to watch your dreams unfold has been so fun, you deserve all the things!!! bolt up," she wrote.
Ad

In the first slide of the post, Lilly Heder shared a side hug with Hampton. She wore a white top and blue jeans, while he donned a black T-shirt and matching pants. She also posted several throwback photos.

Omarion Hampton and Lily Heder both attended the University of North Carolina. In college, Hampton recorded 1,660 rushing yards last season. After a slow freshman year, in which he rushed for 401 yards, he bounced back with 1,504 yards in 2023. Now, he is preparing for his NFL debut.

Ad

The Los Angeles Chargers will kick off the new season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 6. In the preseason, they will play against the New Orleans Saints on August 11, the Los Angeles Rams on August 17, and the San Francisco 49ers on August 24.

Omarion Hampton's girlfriend, Lilly Heder, shares a glimpse of her "family vacayyyy"

In an Instagram post on July 7, Lilly Heder shared moments from a family vacation in Sugar Mountain, North Carolina. She included snapshots from the fun-filled outing with the caption:

Ad
"Family vacayyyy."

The post featured her pet. In the first slide, she posed with her dog, with trees in the background. She wore a black top and black sunglasses. In the final slide, she shared a romantic mirror selfie with her boyfriend. She held the NFL star’s hand as he looked into the camera.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications