"Bad Bunny gives bis**ual vibes": Kayla Nicole reveals true feelings on Latin rapper while calling out "racist" people over Super Bowl show backlash

The NFL confirmed last week that Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2026. The decision was met with mixed reactions from fans and analysts.

On Sunday, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, shared her feelings about Bad Bunny headlining the upcoming Super Bowl and the backlash that decision has been met with.

"I think that the discourse, too, around this whole Benito halftime show, I'm just thankful for moments like this." Nicole said on her "Pre-Game" podcast (45:26). "Because every time it happens ... anything that has like any level of cultural significance, I know exactly who I need to unfollow and delete out of my f**king life, because the racist people will tell on themselves every single time. The amount of people complaining because they're not going to be able to understand the words because they don't know Spanish. I've listened to so much, so many genres where I don't know what they're talking about, but I still love a beat."

Nicole also shared her feelings on Bad Bunny's personality.

"He (Bad Bunny) gives bis**ual vibes," Nicole said (48:58). I'm not into the bis**ual. I'm not into that. But like, I could get it for the girls that get it. But I don't."

Nicole and Kelce reportedly began dating in 2017. The couple had an on-again/off-again relationship until they parted ways permanently in 2022.

Kelce got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on Aug. 26.

US President Donald Trump slams NFL's decision to let Bad Bunny headline Super Bowl halftime show

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny - Source: Imagn

US President Donald Trump slammed the NFL for selecting Bad Bunny to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

I don't know who he is," Trump said in an interview with Newsmax. "I don't know why they're doing this — it's kind of crazy. They're blaming some promoter they hired to pick the entertainment. I think it's absolutely ridiculous."

The 2026 Super Bowl will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It will be the second time Bad Bunny performs at the big game.

Bad Bunny previously performed at Super Bowl 2020, which was co-headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

