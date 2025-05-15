"Bad at football and rapping"- NFL fans react to Cardinals LB Mack Wilson's rap music to release 2025 schedule

Mack Wilson joined the Arizona Cardinals last year on a three-year deal. The team decided to use his rapping skills to announce their 2025 schedule. Teams releasing videos to unveil their schedule for the season has become a trend in the NFL. Most of them take a creative, comedic, at times even an animated route.

This year, the Cardinals decided to use this opportunity to give Mack Wilson a chance to show off his musical talent. For the 2025 season, the team announced its schedule through an original rap song by the linebacker.

The song was titled '18 bars' and showcased Wilson ( stage name Rocketship) announcing the schedule via the lyrics. The Cardinals also released the song on Spotify and Apple Music.

Fans reacted to the Cardinals announcing their schedule through Mack Wilson's music. Some were not impressed by the linebacker's song.

"Bad at football and rapping. Crazy, lmao," one fan commented.

"That song is super fire, on mute," another fan said.

"S**t's a banger if you're deaf," this fan joked.

A few others enjoyed this unique approach taken by the Cardinals.

"Fire," this fan commented.

"This is the kind of culture I've been wanting on this team since I was a kid man, the hype is real," another fan said.

"That was great. I love these hype videos," one fan stated.

The Arizona Cardinals kick off their 2025 campaign on the road. They face the New Orleans Saints on September 7. They are scheduled to play a Thursday Night Football game against the Seahawks in Week 4 and also have a Monday Night Football slot against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.

Mack Wilson has high hopes for the Cardinals in 2025

Last season, the Cardinals finished with an 8-9 campaign under head coach Jonathan Gannon. But Mack Wilson believes that the team is ready to surpass that and become a serious playoff contender this year.

On May 10, Wilson hosted his fourth annual charity basketball game. At the event, he touched on the Arizona Cardinals' 2025 campaign.

"I feel like we have no ceiling," Wilson said via Burn City Sports. "It's been dope to see (GM) Monti (Ossenfort) go to work and just the key additions he's made. I feel like it's been key to what we're gonna be able to build off this season. We did a great job of just getting everything we need."

Last season, Wilson played in 16 games for the Cardinals as a linebacker. He recorded a total of 75 tackles and four tackles for loss.

