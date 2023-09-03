Bill Belichick made a surprising move last week when he released backup quarterback Bailey Zappe. The former fourth-round draft pick did impress last season when he took over for starter Mac Jones. Many New England Patriots fans had assumed that Zappe would be the backup to Jones heading into Week 1.

Now, a source close to Zappe has revealed that the quarterback had the same sentiments. According to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com, Zappe was apparently 'blindsided' by the news of his release.

"The word that I got from somebody in Zappe’s camp was blindsided. ‘We were as blindsided as you.'” -Evan Lazar

The initial news that Bill Belichick had retained only Mac Jones on the quarterback depth chart was a shocking revelation. Then finding out that Belichick and the Patriots essentially sacked Zappe also came as a surprise.

The conversation on social media revolved around some questioning Belichick's motives and what he had planned. After the departure of quarterback Tom Brady in early 2020, the New England Patriots have struggled to find their identity.

Bailey Zappe signs up for Patriots practice squad

As fans were left wondering who would be the backup for Mac Jones, the New England Patriots made some moves late last week. The first being that Bailey Zappe was signed to the Patriots' practice squad.

Zappe appeared in four games in 2022, starting two of those. His experience as a backup was likely to earn him a spot on the active roster. But, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Zappe may not be out of the running just yet.

The New England Patriots signed quarterback Matt Corral after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers. He is now technically on the active roster behind Mac Jones. According to Rapoport, the New England Patriots plan to have an open competition for the backup quarterback position.

This will allow Bailey Zappe and Matt Corral to compete for being the backup for Mac Jones. Corral was drafted by the Panthers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Due to a lisfranc injury, he missed the entire 2022 NFL season. So, he is yet to appear in a regular season game.

The New England Patriots have a new offensive coordinator this season with Bill O'Brien taking over offensive play calling. What exactly he has planned for the offense this season remains to be seen.