NFL Draft 2021: With the 27th pick, the Baltimore Ravens select Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

The Baltimore Ravens filled a need at wide receiver by selecting Minnesota's Rashod Bateman with the 27th overall pick.

Bateman will provide Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson with another weapon in the passing game after the Ravens finished last in the NFL in catches and receiving yards last season.

Bateman to Baltimore 😈



Welcome to the family, @R_bateman2 ❗️ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2021

How will Bateman help the Ravens in his rookie season?

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman made his case as a first-round prospect with an impressive Pro Day performance where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds and recorded a 36-inch vertical.

The 6-foot, 190-pound wideout had a roller coaster of a college football season in 2020. On August 4th he decided to forgo his remaining eligibility at Minnesota due to health concerns with COVID-19. The NCAA restored Bateman's eligibility on September 30th, but Bateman announced on November 25th that he was forgoing his remaining eligibility to focus on the draft.

He played in five games during his 2020 season, catching 36 passes for 472 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 94.4 receiving yards per game.

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman scores a touchdown against Wisconsin on Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Bateman finished his collegiate career with 147 catches for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns. The career catches and receiving yards rank sixth in Minnesota school history, while the receiving touchdowns rank fifth.

Prediction for Bateman's rookie season

Rashod Bateman will likely slide in with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and new addition Sammy Watkins as the starters at wide receiver for the Ravens.

He will be a welcome addition after Baltimore failed to produce a wide receiver with at least 800 yards last season and should make an immediate impact playing with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens have eight picks remaining in the draft:

Round 3, pick 94

Round 3, pick 104

Round 4, pick 131

Round 4, pick 136

Round 5, pick 171

Round 5, pick 184

Round 6, pick 210

