Baltimore Ravens injury report: Latest on Odell Beckham Jr, Zay Flowers, Marlon Humphrey and more for Week 12

The Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens square off in a matchup of two teams heading in different paths in Week 12.

After a 4-6 start to the season, the Chargers are in dire need of a win. By beating Baltimore, they will hope to climb back into the postseason picture. With an 8-3 record, the Ravens have vaulted to the top of the AFC and will look to solidify their position by beating the Chargers.

Ahead of Sunday Night Football, let's have a look at the Baltimore Ravens' injury report.

Baltimore Ravens Week 12 injury report

During the week, a few of the Baltimore Ravens' most important offensive players missed practice.

Ahead of Week 13, wide receivers Devin Duvernay, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, and Zay Flowers all have injury designations. However, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence in the team's fitness ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

However, two players have been listed as out in the most recent injury report: LB Trenton Simpson and TE Mark Andrews. Malik Harrison, another linebacker, was listed as "doubtful" for the game, so it's likely that he won't play as well.

OT Ronnie Stanley (knee), CB Demarion Williams (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), TE Charlie Kolar (illness), WR Odell Beckham (shoulder), WR Zay Flowers (hip) and WR Devin Duvernay (knee) have been listed on the team's IR as questionable. Many of them are considered game-time decisions.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury update

Wide receiver Odell Beckham of the Baltimore Ravens had a strong performance in the Week 11 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

He recorded 116 yards in just four catches and produced several huge plays that helped the Ravens win. Logan Wilson, a linebacker for Cincinnati, came from behind to smash Beckham to the turf, forcing the wide receiver to crash on his left shoulder. Beckham exited the field in excruciating pain.

Odell Beckham, though, seemed unconcerned about his injury:

"It's not that bad," the receiver said to reporters following the contest. "We'll figure it out.”

Beckham participated fully in the Ravens' most recent practice, but his status is officially questionable. He said that he will probably be decided at game time.

Given that Beckham was able to practice, there's a good likelihood that he will start Sunday's game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. He will have the opportunity to gain additional targets by taking advantage of tight end Mark Andrews' absence from the game.

Zay Flowers' injury update

Wide receiver Zay Flowers was on the Baltimore Ravens injury report on Wednesday due to a hip problem. He only participated in a limited amount of drills. After that, on Thursday, his status was reduced to "non-participant," and, on Friday, he recorded his first complete participation of the week.

Of course, there are still doubts over the rookie receiver's availability for the Chargers game. On Friday, Flowers told ESPN that he will participate in Week 12, saying:

"That's not even a question.”

Despite just having one touchdown this season, Flowers has been a standout performer for the Ravens, leading the team with 72 targets, 53 receptions, and receiving yards (588).

Mark Andrews will likely miss the remainder of the season, so Flowers could take over as the team's top receiver starting Week 12.

Marlon Humphrey's injury update

Due to a calf injury, cornerback Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens was sidelined for Week 11.

The good news is that he made a comeback to practice this week; the bad news is that he was only able to contribute minimally. Humphrey's availability to play against the Los Angeles Chargers, thus, is in doubt.

If Humphrey is unable to play, he will be greatly missed, even though his absence is not official yet. The Chargers, who feature an excellent wide receiver in Keenan Allen, could pose even a bigger challenge to Baltimore's defense without the Pro Bowl cornerback, who has proven to be one of the finest at his position.

If Humphrey misses out, Ronald Darby or Rock Ya-Sin might see an increase in defensive responsibilities.