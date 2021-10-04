Watch: Following record-setting field goal, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker nails 70-yard attempt warming up

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is without doubt one of the best kickers ever and is known for having one of the biggest kicks in the league.

Fresh off his NFL record 66-yard walk-off field goal last week against Detroit, which sent the NFL world and social media into a frenzy, Tucker nailed a huge 70-yard field goal during the warm-up.

Tucker slots incredible 70-yard field goal

Kicking a 66-yard field goal the Sunday before, Tucker was filmed kicking and converting a mammoth 70-yard field goal with ease. Seen lining up the kick on the 40-yard line, Tucker let fly with one of the biggest ever kicks seen as it sailed through the uprights.

Against Detroit, the Hall of Fame-bound kicker needed a bounce off the goal posts to convert the game-winning kick, however, on Sunday, Tucker needed no help as he cleared the posts, albeit just. Take a look below.

Signed by the Ravens in 2012 as a 23-year-old undrafted free agent, Tucker has been one of the most consistent kickers the NFL has ever seen.

In his 147-game career as a Raven, Tucker's goalkicking percentage has never been under 82.5%. That alone is impressive, but over the course of his whole career, Tucker has kicked 90.6% of field goals, which is unheard of.

In five of Tucker's 10 years in the league, his percentage of field goals made for the entire year is 90% and above, so the Ravens can be confident wherever they are on the field.

In his first six years, Tucker went at 100% on his extra point attempts. Not missing an extra point in six years is an impressive stat given that he plays in an outdoor stadium and has to battle the elements as well.

So far this season, Tucker has converted seven of his eight field goal attempts and is 100% on his extra points made.

The Ravens move to 3-1 this season after accounting for the Denver Broncos at Mile High on Sunday. After their opening week overtime loss to the Raiders, the Ravens have now won three games in a row against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Detroit Lions (thanks to Tucker) and now Denver.

How a kicker can nail a 66-yard field goal with a game on the line is incredible, but to then see him beat that a week later in the warm-up is mind-boggling. One thing is for sure: Tucker is without doubt the best kicker the league has ever seen.

