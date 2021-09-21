Baltimore Ravens pay tribute to late actor Michael K. Williams

The Baltimore Ravens won an electric game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night in an instant classic, but the evening started off by honoring late actor Michael K. Williams.

Before the Baltimore Ravens came out of the home team's tunnel and stormed the field for kickoff, there was a nod to Michael K. Williams. Williams portrayed Baltimore-native Omar Little in the critically acclaimed crime drama The Wire.

Omar Little would whistle a little tune as a stick-up artist feared by the city of Baltimore. Little would whistle this specific tune before he would ambush his victims on the show, similar to how Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan would whistle when he surrounded his victims in The Walking Dead.

The Baltimore Ravens played Michael K. Williams' whistle right before Ray Lewis came out to hype up the crowd.

Baltimore Ravens paid the tribute in the home-opener

The actor himself is not from Baltimore, but the character Omar Little was a heavy favorite on the wildly acclaimed show from 2002-2008. The crowd seemed both shocked and excited to recognize the tune being pumped into the stadium to remember both the actor and his famous role. Baltimore is known for being a very close-knit area that takes their ties seriously and the city related to Omar Little's character and background as well.

Sunday night was all about Baltimore and the Baltimore Ravens in their home-opener. On the night that they decided to honor Michael K. Williams, QB Lamar Jackson led his offense in a nail-biter against the reigning AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs. They were able to outlast QB Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs for a 36-35 one-point win. Top that with Ray Lewis pumping up the crowd with his famous pre-game dance and Lamar Jackson's list of game-defining highlights, the Baltimore Ravens might have been the best team on Sunday.

