Baltimore Ravens Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Baltimore Ravens felt a sour taste in their mouths to end the 2023 season. They were thought as the best team in the AFC, but as soon as they met Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, they failed to produce and couldn't reach the Super Bowl. The goal in 2024 is only one: win another ring.

Baltimore Ravens Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The first game of the season for Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh is already going to be a huge one: an AFC Championship Game rematch against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channels 1 Sep 5 Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 p.m ET NBC

2 Sep 15 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 p.m ET NBC

3 Sep 22 Dallas Cowboys

4:25 p.m ET FOX 4 Sep 29 Buffalo Bills 8:20 p.m ET NBC

5 Oct 06 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m ET

CBS 6 Oct 13 Washington Commanders 1:00 p.m ET

CBS 7 Oct 21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 p.m ET ESPN 8 Oct 27 Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m ET

CBS 9 Nov 03 Denver Broncos 1:00 p.m ET

CBS 10 Nov 07 Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 p.m ET Prime Video 11 Nov 17 Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 p.m ET

CBS 12 Nov 25 Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 ESPN 13 Dec 1 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m ET CBS 14 - BYE - - 15 Dec 15 New York Giants

1:00 p.m ET

CBS 16 Dec 21 Pittsburgh Steelers

4:30 p.m ET FOX 17 Dec 25 Houston Texans 4:30 Netflix 18 Jan 05 Cleveland Browns

TBD TBD

Baltimore Ravens Home Schedule 2024

Baltimore will start its home campaign in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week Date Team Time Channel 2 Sep 10 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 p.m ET CBS 4 Sep 29 Buffalo Bills 8:20 p.m ET NBC 6 Oct 13 Washington Commanders 1:00 p.m ET CBS 9 Nov 03 Denver Broncos 1:00 p.m ET CBS 10 Nov 07 Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 p.m ET Prime Video 13 Dec 01 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m ET CBS 16 Dec 21 Pittsburgh Steelers 4:30 p.m ET FOX 18 Jan 05 Cleveland Browns

TBD TBD

Baltimore Ravens Away Schedule 2024

Baltimore will start its away season in Week 1 in a mouthwatering matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Week Date Team Time Channel 1 Sep 05 Kansas City Chiefs

8:20 p.m ET NBC 3 Sep 22 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m ET FOX 5 Oct 6 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m ET CBS 7 Oct 21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 p.m ET ESPN 8 Oct 27 Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m ET CBS 11 Nov 17 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 p.m ET CBS

12 Nov 25 Los Angeles Chargers

8:15 p.m ET ESPN 16 Dec 15 New York Giants 1:00 p.m ET CBS

17 Dec 25 Houston Texans 4:30 p.m ET Netflix

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Season Outlook

Well, it wasn't supposed to end this way. Mike Macdonald's defense was flying, Lamar Jackson improved massively as a passer under Todd Monken's orders and the team was the best in the AFC - until, of course, they faced the final boss in the conference, and learned that it wasn't enough.

Baltimore lost a few pieces on the team, but the most important parts of the core are still there, and they won't have any distractions about Lamar Jackson this season. He flourished with Todd Monken calling the offense, and took the necessary steps as a passer. Individually, the sky is the limit.

Ultimately, though, the entire season revolves around one thing: can they beat the Chiefs this time? Will they be able to find something to stop Patrick Mahomes once the stakes get higher? Lamar and Mahomes played against each other five times, and the Chiefs' superstar walked away with the win in four of them.

Winning in Week 1 would be massive, but it doesn't really matter in the end. Lamar and Harbaugh were in the AFC Championship last year already, so that's the bare minimum for this to be considered a successful season. Getting to the Super Bowl would be a real success, though.