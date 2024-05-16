  • NFL
  • Baltimore Ravens Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

Baltimore Ravens Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

By Henrique Bulio
Modified May 16, 2024 00:51 GMT
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens only think about one thing: Super Bowl

The Baltimore Ravens felt a sour taste in their mouths to end the 2023 season. They were thought as the best team in the AFC, but as soon as they met Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, they failed to produce and couldn't reach the Super Bowl. The goal in 2024 is only one: win another ring.

Baltimore Ravens Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The first game of the season for Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh is already going to be a huge one: an AFC Championship Game rematch against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

WeekDateOpponentTimeTV Channels
1Sep 5Kansas City Chiefs8:20 p.m ETNBC
2Sep 15Las Vegas Raiders1:00 p.m ETNBC
3Sep 22Dallas Cowboys
4:25 p.m ETFOX
4Sep 29Buffalo Bills8:20 p.m ETNBC
5Oct 06Cincinnati Bengals1:00 p.m ET
CBS
6Oct 13Washington Commanders1:00 p.m ET
CBS
7Oct 21Tampa Bay Buccaneers8:15 p.m ETESPN
8Oct 27Cleveland Browns
1:00 p.m ET
CBS
9Nov 03Denver Broncos1:00 p.m ET
CBS
10Nov 07Cincinnati Bengals8:15 p.m ETPrime Video
11Nov 17Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 p.m ET
CBS
12Nov 25Los Angeles Chargers8:15ESPN
13Dec 1Philadelphia Eagles4:25 p.m ETCBS
14-BYE--
15Dec 15New York Giants
1:00 p.m ET
CBS
16Dec 21Pittsburgh Steelers
4:30 p.m ETFOX
17Dec 25Houston Texans4:30Netflix
18Jan 05Cleveland Browns
TBDTBD

Baltimore Ravens Home Schedule 2024

Baltimore will start its home campaign in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

WeekDateTeamTimeChannel
2Sep 10Las Vegas Raiders1:00 p.m ETCBS
4Sep 29Buffalo Bills8:20 p.m ETNBC
6Oct 13Washington Commanders1:00 p.m ETCBS
9Nov 03Denver Broncos1:00 p.m ETCBS
10Nov 07Cincinnati Bengals8:15 p.m ETPrime Video
13Dec 01Philadelphia Eagles4:25 p.m ETCBS
16Dec 21Pittsburgh Steelers4:30 p.m ETFOX
18Jan 05Cleveland Browns
TBDTBD

Baltimore Ravens Away Schedule 2024

Baltimore will start its away season in Week 1 in a mouthwatering matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

WeekDateTeamTimeChannel
1Sep 05Kansas City Chiefs
8:20 p.m ETNBC
3Sep 22Dallas Cowboys4:25 p.m ETFOX
5Oct 6Cincinnati Bengals1:00 p.m ETCBS
7Oct 21Tampa Bay Buccaneers8:15 p.m ETESPN
8Oct 27Cleveland Browns
1:00 p.m ETCBS
11Nov 17Pittsburgh Steelers1:00 p.m ETCBS
12Nov 25Los Angeles Chargers
8:15 p.m ETESPN
16Dec 15New York Giants1:00 p.m ETCBS
17Dec 25Houston Texans4:30 p.m ETNetflix

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Season Outlook

Well, it wasn't supposed to end this way. Mike Macdonald's defense was flying, Lamar Jackson improved massively as a passer under Todd Monken's orders and the team was the best in the AFC - until, of course, they faced the final boss in the conference, and learned that it wasn't enough.

Baltimore lost a few pieces on the team, but the most important parts of the core are still there, and they won't have any distractions about Lamar Jackson this season. He flourished with Todd Monken calling the offense, and took the necessary steps as a passer. Individually, the sky is the limit.

Ultimately, though, the entire season revolves around one thing: can they beat the Chiefs this time? Will they be able to find something to stop Patrick Mahomes once the stakes get higher? Lamar and Mahomes played against each other five times, and the Chiefs' superstar walked away with the win in four of them.

Winning in Week 1 would be massive, but it doesn't really matter in the end. Lamar and Harbaugh were in the AFC Championship last year already, so that's the bare minimum for this to be considered a successful season. Getting to the Super Bowl would be a real success, though.

