Baltimore Ravens Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker after 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft has concluded, and the Baltimore Ravens made nine selections.

Baltimore selected cornerback Nate Wiggins in the first round. In the draft, the Ravens also added cornerback T.J. Tampa, LB Adisa Isaac,and WR Devontez, Walker among others.

Following the draft, the Ravens have been actively signing undrafted free agents to round out their training camp roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Baltimore Ravens 2024 Undrafted Free Agents Signings

Here's a list of the Baltimore Ravens' current UDFA signings:

WR – Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky

WR – Dayton Wade, Ole Miss

WR – DeAngelo Hardy, NC Central

WR – Isaiah Washington, Rutgers

WR – Ty James, Mercer

OL – Corey Bullock, Maryland

OL – Darrian Dalcourt, Alabama

EDGE – Joe Evans, Iowa

DL – Ja’Mion Franklin, Duke

DL – Tramel Walthour, Georgia

LB – John McCartan, Oregon State (Invited to Minicamp)

LB – Yvandy Rigby, Temple

S – Beau Brade, Maryland

LS – Randen Plattner, Kansas State

Dayton Wade played four years in college with his final two at Ole Miss. Last season, Wade had 55 receptions for 830 yards and four touchdowns.

Taviyon Robinson played five years in college, with his final two at Kentucky. Last season, the wide receiver had 41 receptions for 552 yards and four touchdowns.

Tramel Walthour played four years at Georgia and recorded 11 tackles and one sack last season. Yvandy Rigby, meanwhile, played four years at Temple, and last season, he recorded 68 tackles and one pass defense.

Beau Brade played all four years at Maryland and last season, the safety recorded 75 tackles, six pass defenses, one forced fumble and one interception.

Baltimore Ravens 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The Baltimore Ravens made nine selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's a recap of all nine selections:

Round 1, Pick 30: Nate Wiggins, CB

Round 2, Pick 62: Roger Rosengarten, T

Round 3, Pick 93: Adisa Isaac, LB

Round 4, Pick 113: Devontez Walker, WR

Round 4, Pick 130: T.J. Tampa, CB

Round 5, Pick 165: Rasheen Ali, RB

Round 6, Pick 218: Devin Leary, QB

Round 7, Pick 228: Nick Samac, C

Round 7, Pick 250: Sanoussi Kane, S