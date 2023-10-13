Baltimore Ravens Week 6 injury report: Latest on Odell Beckham Jr, Keaton Mitchell

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't had the most productive start to his tenure with the Baltimore Ravens. Despite his ACL being fully healed, he suffered an ankle injury in Week 1, which has hindered his time on the field.

Beckham Jr., however, isn't the only offensive piece missing for the Ravens.

Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell has yet to make his NFL debut after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason. The Baltimore Ravens will make the trip across the pond for the London series. Will the Ravens have two of their offensive players ahead of the matchup against the Tennessee Titans?

Baltimore Ravens + Week 6 Injury Update

The Baltimore Ravens injury list heading into Week 6 is a bit lengthy. Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was limited in practice earlier in the week due to an illness. He returned to practice as a full participant on Friday. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is dealing with a foot injury, also returned to practice. Clowney and Humphrey were both taken off the injury report and will play in Week 6.

Tackle Morgan Moses, who has a shoulder injury, and safety Geno Stone, who had a hamstring injury, also practiced on Friday morning. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who has an ankle injury, didn't practice this week. Oweh has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Odell Beckham Jr. injury update

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. He then missed two weeks on the field before returning in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The ankle injury appears to still be affecting his production on the field. He had two catches for 13 yards in the Ravens' loss to the Steelers. He now has a total of seven catches for 79 yards in three games this season. Despite being a limited participant on Tuesday, he returned to practice as a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

The Ravens removed him from the injury report on Friday morning, meaning he is expected to start in Week 6.

Keaton Mitchell injury update

Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell went undrafted out of East Carolina University. He was signed by the team shortly after the draft, and he made the final roster cuts. However, due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in preseason play against the Washington Commanders, he has yet to make his NFL debut.

Mitchell returned to practice this week and seems to be gearing up for his NFL debut sooner rather than later. The Ravens have listed him as questionable for Week 6. Head coach John Harbaugh said it's possible he could play on Sunday.