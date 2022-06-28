"I don't have time for this extracurricular b****t" - Charles Barkley reveals why Bill Belichick is notoriously hostile to media

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a famously frosty relationship with the NFL media. Over the years, he has never been slow to slap down reporters who he thought asked one vapid question to many. With a sharp grunt, snort, piecing glare, or occasional inaudible mutter, Belichick shows his feelings with subtlety.

It has long been assumed that Belichick is irritated with the media. The time spent talking to reporters is valuable minutes he could be spending on the practice field.

Former NBA legend Charles Barkley thinks he knows why Belichick is so closed off when it comes to dealing with journalists. Speaking on the Let's Go podcast, the former Phoenix Suns power forward had this to say:

"We know that New York, Philadelphia, Boston are three toughest places to play in the world. Those three cities. And I think he probably learned when he was an assistant with the Giants and things like that. I can't give them any ammunition. Because winning football is hard enough. I can't give them any ammunition."

Barkley continued:

"And I'm not gonna say we never had no conversation about this, but I take his relationship with the media is: I'm trying to win. I don't have time for this extracurricular BS that goes on on talk radio, or in a newspaper. I'm gonna give y'all zero."

Famous Bill Belichick moments

Despite the serious persona that the veteran portrays in front of the camera, the New England head coach has a dry wit and a great sense of humour.

During the 2020 NFL Draft, that humour was on full display. Held entirely online due to the on-going pandemic, the cameras cut to Belichick expecting to see him sitting in front of his laptop. Instead, they were greeted by his dog, Nike, apparently getting ready to make the pick:

And who can forget the time he informed a journalist that he was not a fan of social media, and did not use Snapface.

Apparently it's not just the media that the future Hall of Famer doesn't have time for. It seems young fans aren't high on his list of priorities either.

Or technology, it seems:

Regardless of his quirks, the NFL would not be the same without him, and should be in no rush for him to leave for his next stop, which will undoubtedly be Canton.

