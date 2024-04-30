Bashaud Breeland arrest: Chiefs Super Bowl champion booked into Mecklenburg County jail for drug, assault charges

Former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested and booked into Mecklenburg County jail on Sunday on multiple charges. It was reported by The Charlotte Observer that the authorities were called on Saturday and while facing apprehension, he allegedly assaulted them. The charges against him are felony drug charges, assaulting a government official, resisting an officer, and Injury to personal property.

As per the report, bottles with marijuana, a plastic bag with mushrooms, five promethazine hydrochloride bottles, and a dihydrocodeine bitartrate bottle. The latter two are allegedly used to treat motion sickness and pain, respectively. Weapons including PSA Rock, a Ruger LCP MAX 380 Auto, and Raven 25 Auto were also reportedly recovered.

Bashaud Breeland: ex-Chiefs Super Bowl winner has a history of off-field problems

This is not the first run-in with the law for Bashaud Breeland. Less than a year ago, he was arrested for the possession of a stolen car, a stolen firearm, and drugs.

In August 2023, he was arrested by officers and found with a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV, 62 grams of suspected illegal mushrooms, more than five pounds of marijuana, and eight guns, including two AR-15s and two AK-47s, as reported by The Charlotte Observer. The case is still pending at Mecklenburg County Superior Court

Earlier, while he was still playing, in April 2020, he was arrested for multiple charges. These included resisting arrest, having alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license. At the time as well, the authorities recounted him pushing a deputy out of the way as he attempted to flee.

Having grown up in South Carolina and attended Clemson, all he wanted to do, as he previously recounted, was to play for the Carolina Panthers. A deal fell through in 2018 after he failed a medical due to a foot infection. He had said,

“I lost a deal with them during a rocky time in my career, and it’s back home. So it’ll be a lot of hurdles that I’d jump just by playing for that one team.”

The Panthers are based out of Charlotte and Bashaud Breeland once wanted it to be the theater of his greatest triumphs. But, in recent history, it has become the setting for his tribulations.