  "Bashed my dawg name": Malik Nabers rips US' "justice system" after Kyren Lacy's lawyer unveils video claiming ex-LSU WR was wrongly accused

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 04, 2025 05:14 GMT
Malik Nabers rips US
Malik Nabers rips US' "justice system" after Kyren Lacy's lawyer unveils video (Image source - Getty)

Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy was charged with negligent homicide and felony hit-and-run by the Louisiana State Police after he was accused of causing a car crash that killed a 78-year-old man in January. Lacy died a day before he was set to appear in front of a grand jury in April.

Lacy's attorney Matt Ory has claimed the former wide receiver was wrongly framed, presenting a video that showed Lacy's car was 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of the crash. In an interview with HTV 10 in Louisiana, Ory said:

"We know from data that Kyren Lacy did in fact pass four cars, there's no disputing that," Ory said. "Further north Kyren Lacy passed four cars. However, he was back in his lane of travel 92.3 yards back in his lane behind Mr. Hall. At the time of impact, he's 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key word: behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was painted. Never."
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers hit out at the justice system after Ory's latest interview. He shared a picture of his former LSU teammate in his Instagram story with the caption:

"Bashed my dawg name! Shi crazy. Da Wrld sick gang. Dey put you on every news channel and sport network when you "allegedly" charged wit sum. But when da truth comes out mfs dnt say nun and go in silence."
(Image source - Malik Nabers Instagram)
(Image source - Malik Nabers Instagram)

In his next story, Nabers wrote:

"All my dawgs fallin to the same "justice system" FOH. Shi a joke! Free u."
(Image source - Malik Nabers Instagram)
(Image source - Malik Nabers Instagram)

Kyren Lacy was found dead after an altercation with family member and police chase

Lacy was accused of being the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash in a post-crash investigation. While his agent claimed he was cooperating with the authorities, Lacy was found dead in his car after a reported altercation with a family member.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the 24-year-old was chased by police before he crashed and was found dead after shooting himself. Lacy's father urged parents to talk to their children about mental health after his death.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

