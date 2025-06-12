"Basically the anti-Diontae Johnson": NFL fans react to DK Metcalf's comment after turnover drills at minicamp

DK Metcalf is one of the newest members of the Pittsburgh Steelers and recently made clear that he will do whatever it takes on the football to help his team win. NFL analyst Matthew Luclow released a clip of Metcalf on June 11 where the star wide receiver highlighted how he would give it all his effort to tackle a defensive player should a turnover occur on the offense.

"If you see a turnover, I’m not gonna just walk and let them return the ball." Metcalf said.

In response, some NFL fans highlighted how excited they were that Metcalf was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization.

Steel City Mafia 801 @Kgurule10 LINK Awesome I’m so stoked

Tom Nagy @notyouu24 LINK Dude is a beast!

Wesley Seeley @drummerdude24 LINK I'm starting to understand why we may have traded GP. Completely different angles of approach between these two lol.

Meanwhile, other NFL fans highlighted how Metcalf is a big change from former Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who famously had a play where he did not even make an effort to get the ball again after an offensive turnover.

"So basically the anti dionte johnson." one fan wrote.

"Just direct shot at Dionte Johnson…whether DK knows that or not..absolutely love this..that’s the exact attitude we need." one fan wrote.

"Shots fired at Pickens and Diontae 💥 💥." one fan wrote.

What will DK Metcalf bring to the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Metcalf is a top wide receiver in the NFL and is extremely quick and agile, is a sharp route runner, and has strong hands as well. This offseason, he has reportedly created a strong connection on and off the football field with new Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, something that should drastically help Metcalf's production outlook in 2025.

Metcalf has achieved 900 or more receiving yards in every season of his NFL career so far. Furthermore, he has over 57 receptions and five or more receiving touchdowns in every campaign as well.

With Rodgers as his new QB, Metcalf should continue to produce at an elite level in 2025. However, with George Pickens no longer with the franchise, there is a chance that opposing defensive units primarily focus on shutting down Metcalf next year.

As a result, although Metcalf may have a tough time as the main focus of the Steelers offense, it is evident from his recent press conference that he will work as hard as he can in every situation to help Pittsburgh win next year in 2025.

