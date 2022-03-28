"He seriously considered it" - Skip Bayless claims Tom Brady and Sean Payton were close to teaming up at Miami

According to sports personality Skip Bayless, quarterback Tom Brady and former head coach Sean Payton were nearly together with the Miami Dolphins.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Although the Dolphins previously considered a Tom Brady/Sean Payton package deal, it's way too late for Brady to try to make his way from Tampa to Miami. (There's a new report that it could happen.) wp.me/pbBqYq-ceJX

On the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, Bayless said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback placed serious consideration in playing with the Dolphins this season with the former New Orleans Saints head coach:

"Okay. I told you quite a while back that I was told via an x star quarterback who's close with Brady. That Brady seriously considered the week after the season ended just the next few days after they lost at home to the Rams going as a package deal with Sean Payton to the dolphins via Sean Payton that Sean initiated all of it right and contacted Tom to say, how about this?”

Bayless added that Brady was intrigued by joining forces with Payton in Miami:

“And obviously, Tom loves Sean, but that'd be a night. Again. Would it be a step up from BA as a play call or whatever. Byron Leftwich calls a lot of plays, but in the end? I think Tom started calling a lot, right. But Tom was intrigued, according to my source, by joining forces with Sean in Miami, and having two shots a year at Belichick. So, it was right on the verge. Now they would have to get Tampa to agree to let him go or give up a third round."

Miami reportedly planned to go after Payton as the coach and the 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback to be the starter. The plan was thrown out after former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed his lawsuit versus the NFL in general, along with the Dolphins, New York Giants, and Denver Broncos.

Payton coached the Saints for 15 seasons until he announced his retirement this offseason. He led New Orleans to the playoffs nine times, including the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl win in Super Bowl 44 over the Indianapolis Colts.

In total, he won 241 regular-season and 17 playoff games in his tenure. Both are the most for a head coach in Saints history.

Tom Brady's time in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

After retiring in February this offseason, the three-time league MVP decided to return for his 23rd season and third with the Buccaneers. Joining Tampa Bay in March 2020, the 44-year-old took the team to the Super Bowl in his first season with the team.

Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in their home stadium in Super Bowl 55. The quarterback won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award for his three touchdown passes and passing for 201 yards.

The 2009 AP Comeback Player of the Year seeks to lead the Buccaneers back to the big game in the 2022 season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht