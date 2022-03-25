"The ceiling is too low" - Skip Bayless explains why Dolphins will never fully embrace Tua 

The topic of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins was discussed on the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed.

Co-host and sports personality Skip Bayless stated that Tagovailoa is more liked than beloved by players in the Dolphins locker room because his ceiling is too low:

"I think he's liked in the locker room. Maybe not beloved, but liked. The reason he's not beloved is because he can't back it up on the field. So it's hard for the locker room to embrace him because they see the flaws. They see the ceiling is low for him, because he is what was the report that ESPN report was he had six different surgeries at Alabama. I think it's six or maybe even seven. It shook his confidence. Never had the biggest star but did give to throw to a track team of receivers. You got another track team. And again, he'll compete he'll do the best he can but the ceiling is too low."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Both Tua and Mahomes are about to get exposed to different degrees. Mahomes will get exposed a little bit, but this will be career-threatening for Tua." Tyreek Hill traded from Chiefs to Dolphins, @RealSkipBayless reacts:"Both Tua and Mahomes are about to get exposed to different degrees. Mahomes will get exposed a little bit, but this will be career-threatening for Tua." Tyreek Hill traded from Chiefs to Dolphins, @RealSkipBayless reacts:"Both Tua and Mahomes are about to get exposed to different degrees. Mahomes will get exposed a little bit, but this will be career-threatening for Tua." https://t.co/E1FyxkMLM6 The Dolphins can't do much more to make Tua a success, he's on the hottest seat in the NFL. And I believe Mahomes just lost a whole lot of spectacular. Cheat code was Cheetah, he’s underestimated as an all-time great receiver. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta… The Dolphins can't do much more to make Tua a success, he's on the hottest seat in the NFL. And I believe Mahomes just lost a whole lot of spectacular. Cheat code was Cheetah, he’s underestimated as an all-time great receiver. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta…

The Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama. He started nine games for Miami in his rookie season, throwing for 1,814 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Tagovailoa started 12 games in the 2021 NFL season, throwing for 2,653 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He suffered fractured ribs during the Week 2 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was placed on IR and missed three games.

The quarterback missed the Week 9 game against the Houston Texans because of a minor fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand.

New offensive weapons for Tua Tagovailoa this offseason

New Miami Dolphins OL Terron Armstead

Miami has signed former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead to a five-year, $75 million contract, including $43,370,000 guaranteed and an average yearly salary of $15 million.

The team also signed former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Connor Williams to bolster their offensive line.

They also added running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert to the backfield and traded for six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



The return is a first-round pick and more, while Hill gets a contract extension that puts him among the highest paid WRs in the NFL. Here it is: The #Chiefs are trading six-time Pro Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the #Dolphins , sources tell me and @TomPelissero The return is a first-round pick and more, while Hill gets a contract extension that puts him among the highest paid WRs in the NFL. Here it is: The #Chiefs are trading six-time Pro Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the #Dolphins, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The return is a first-round pick and more, while Hill gets a contract extension that puts him among the highest paid WRs in the NFL.

In addition, Miami placed the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki, a one-year, $10,931,000 million deal.

As for the 24-year-old quarterback, he’ll have an improved offense entering his third season with the Dolphins in the 2022 season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht