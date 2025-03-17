Bears Draft Rumors: Caleb Williams gets help from 6'6", 25-TD TE with No. 10 overall pick, in latest mock draft

Caleb Williams and the Bears had a season full of disruption in 2024 but some bright spots might give Chicago faithful a reason to believe again. After a bright start, they faded to end up with the 10th overall pick in this year's draft. It saw coach Matt Eberflus fired midseason and their rookie quarterback, who showed flashes of brilliance after being picked first overall, under constant duress as the offensive line struggled to contain pressure.

Ad

Coming into the 2025 NFL Draft, that was thought to be the main area of improvement. But Ryan Poles has worked smartly to rework the offensive line. He has procured Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Drew Dalman. That gives the Bears added flexibility with their first round pick where they can now focus on getting more offensive weapon for Caleb Williams.

New coach Ben Johnson is known for his penchant for dialing up exotic plays and that would require top receiving weapons. Field Yates' mock draft on ESPN sees them take tight end Tyler Warren out of Penn State. At 6-foot-6 and over 250 lbs, he's widely considered the best player in his position. He has exceptional zonal awareness and separation, and his former experience as a quarterback helps him understand defenses better than most of his peers.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Why do the Bears need another tight end for Caleb Williams when they have Cole Kmet?

The Bears already have Cole Kmet but adding another tight end makes sense in Ben Johnson's offensive scheme. The former Lions coordinator has a habit of using 12-personnel packages, which basically means that they can go with double tight end in the formation. To do so, they need to draft someone, and Field Yates is suggesting Tyler Warren.

Ad

Ben Johnson has already waxed lyrical about the players added on the offensive line, saying,

"We want some tough, some gritty, some dirty individuals, and we feel pretty good about the two guys we got. 'Smart' is a word that comes to mind... We would love to have some versatility to our scheme, some multiplicity if you will. We've got a couple guys in the building now that we feel strongly can handle a variety of different concepts and schemes that we might want to employ each and every week."

This could be an indication that the coach wants 'multiplicity' in other positions to be addressed in the draft first, and the Bears getting Tyler Warren for Caleb Williams could certainly count towards that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback