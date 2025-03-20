Bears draft rumors: Insider rules out 1 top prospect from Ryan Poles' targets

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has some important decisions to make at the NFL draft next month. The franchise has strengthened its offensive line to support star quarterback Caleb Williams and it appears that Chicago might look to improve a different area with its first-round pick this year.

On Wednesday, Bears insider Ben Devine suggested that Chicago might rule out drafting former LSU OT Will Campbell in the first round since the team interior OL for the team in 2025 is already set.

"You can take Will Campbell off your Bears draft boards at pick #10. Before free agency, he would’ve been a great addition as a guard. But after adding Dalman, Jackson, and Thuney, and more importantly keeping Ryan Bates, Doug Kramer, and Ricky Stromberg - iOL is set," Devine tweeted on Wednesday.

Campbell, who earned First-Team All-SEC selections in 2023 and 2024, was linked with a potential move to Chicago in the first round of this year's draft given that the team needed reinforcements in its offensive line. However, since the Bears have already acted on their shortcomings in the free agency, they might now look to use their No. 10 overall pick on a different prospect.

Reports are suggesting that the Bears might look to draft running back Ashton Jeanty to further boost their offense. The Boise State star finished 2nd in the Heisman voting in his final collegiate season and enters the draft being considered as the top-rated running back.

Ryan Poles explains decisions to acquire trade for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson to improve Bears' OL

NFL: Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles - Source: Imagn

Even before the free agency began, Ryan Poles' Bears acquired trades for guards Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs and Jonah Johnson from the LA Rams. Last week, Poles explained why the team acted swiftly to complete the moves for the offensive linemen.

"Obviously that wasn't part of the plan back when we were getting ready for free agency," Poles said on March 13. "I've always learned just over the last few years you've got to be on your toes for those things that pop up, so when you match the flexibility in doing good stuff with our salary cap opportunities, we were able to jump on it."

Ryan Poles also worked with new coach Ben Johnson to land offensive lineman Drew Dalman in the free agency. Dalman was signed by Chicago on a three-year, $42 million deal.

