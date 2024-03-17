Bears drop interesting provision in Justin Fields trade return in hopes of QB beating Russell Wilson

Justin Fields was expected to be traded at some point before the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears are likely to select a quarterback with the number-one overall pick, which is why Fields was rumored to be traded.

This theory became a reality after the Bears dealt Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for draft compensation next year. The Bears were initially reported to be receiving a sixth-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft in exchange for Fields, but that is a conditional pick.

According to Albert Breer, the pick will become a fourth-rounder if Justin Fields plays in more than half of the Steelers' offensive snaps during the 2024 NFL season.

This means that if he is named their starter, the Bears will most likely improve their return package for Fields, so they will be rooting for their former quarterback's success in Pittsburgh.

To be named the starter, Fields will need to edge out Russell Wilson, whom the Steelers signed for the 2024 NFL season.

They have turned their focus to improving their quarterback room, with their two new additions replacing Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. Pickett was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and Rudolph is a free agent.

It's unclear at this point which of their two new quarterbacks will serve as the Steelers' starter, but they will reportedly compete for the position in training camp.

The franchise has found a way to give themselves several options going forward while also minimizing the overall risk.

Pitting Justin Fields' 2024 salary against Russell Wilson's deal

Justin Fields

The Pittsburgh Steelers deserve credit for totally revamping their quarterback room while putting little at risk.

They are paying Russell Wilson and Justin Fields a combined $4.5 million this year, have made no commitments to either of them beyond this season, and merely handed up a late-round draft pick next year in exchange.

Russell Wilson was signed to just a veteran-minimum one-year contract with the Steelers worth $1.21 million. This is due to his Denver Broncos' contract paying him a guaranteed $39 million for this season, despite not even being on the team.

The Steelers are reportedly interested in signing him to an extension at some point but will have the luxury of time to see how he performs first.

In addition to a favorable situation with Russell Wilson, the Steelers have one with Justin Fields as well.

He is currently entering the final year of his rookie deal, so he is owed just $3.23 million for this season. The franchise will then have to decide whether they want to pick up his fifth-year option or move on from him in free agency next year.