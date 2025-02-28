"Beast mode activated": NFL fans react as Shemar Stewart beats Myles Garrett's 40-time at 2025 Combine

Former Texas A&M star Shemar Stewart put on a show on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Combine. The defensive end dominated every skill and turned heads with his stellar display.

The 21-year-old, who weighed over 265 pounds during his final season with his alma mater, recorded an astonishing broad jump of 10'11" before showing off his incredible 40-inch vertical jump.

Stewart also completed the 40-yard dash in an astonishing 4.59 seconds, 0.05 quicker than former Aggies star Myles Garrett, who was picked first overall in the 2017 NFL draft. The defensive end's exceptional performance left fans on social media astonished and thoroughly impressed:

"Beast mode activated"

"Left no doubt on that second run," one fan said.

"Bruh was flying down that line," another fan said.

"Oh my God 👀," another fan said.

Some fans believe his stellar display ensured that he would wind up being a first-round pick:

"Saints at pick number 9." - Predicted @TezPadrino

"No later than Top 20." - Claimed @TunezSports

"Top 10 [pick]." - Said @bryon_k12

