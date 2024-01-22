“BEASTS”: Tom Brady in awe of Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce as Chiefs duo make playoff history

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were usurped by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The latter duo dominated on Sunday en route to a massive playoff victory with two touchdown passes between them. Those two set them apart as the most prolific QB-TE duo in NFL playoff history.

Brady, who saw his record snatched by the duo that's still playing, couldn't help but react to the record falling. In typical Brady fashion, he was quick to hype the pair up and congratulate them on their feat.

Brady quoted the original post and said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"BEASTS. When you one up gronk you’re doing something right."

He and Gronkowski paired up for 15 touchdowns in the NFL playoffs throughout their illustrious career. That included two in their most recent Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kelce is 34, so there's no telling how much longer he will play for the Kansas City Chiefs. Nevertheless, he and Mahomes could still add to their ledger this year with at least one more game and could link up for more playoff scores in years to come.

Top QB-Receiver duos in NFL Playoff history

With two touchdown catches in the win over the Buffalo Bills, the duo of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes became the most prolific QB-TE duo in playoff history. They usurped Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but what does the rest of the list look like for all pass catchers?

There are three main duos on this list. The aforementioned pairs who played for the Chiefs, New England Patriots and Buccaneers, and one San Francisco 49ers pairing.

Joe Montana and Jerry Rice are among the best to ever do it at their positions, and they come in third here. Even though Rice won three Super Bowls, he comes in third here behind the two tight end duos.

Travis Kelce scores a ton of touchdowns

That just goes to show how unbelievably prolific these two pairs have been, especially in the playoffs. Kelce has the most tight end touchdowns in NFL playoff history, having scored 18 in 20 games. Gronkowski had 15 touchdowns in 22 games.