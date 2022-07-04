"Really played the whole back of the season without an ACL" - Odell Beckham Jr. reveals just how desperate he was to win a Super Bowl ring

When Odell Beckham Jr. went down clutching his left knee during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI, it was one of the most heartbreaking moments of the season. Beckham left the Cleveland Browns to sign a six-month deal with the Los Angeles Rams and during his short stint in LA, he reminded the league of his incredible talents.

OBJ already had two catches and a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI before disaster struck when he tore his ACL again. However, it now seems that OBJ arrived in LA without a healthy ACL in his left knee. Beckham posted the following on Twitter:

"Krazy thought … really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, i swea"

Odell Beckham Jr @obj Krazy thought … really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, i swea Krazy thought … really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, i swea

A couple of months ago, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said that OBJ's previous ACL procedure, which occurred back in October 2020, was botched. Making an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, he said:

"When Odell tore his ACL with the Browns, the surgery didn't go as well as anyone had hoped. This past surgery went really well and probably will extend his career."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "When Odell tore his ACL with the Browns the surgery didn't go as well as anyone had hoped.. this past surgery went really well & probably will extend his career" ~ @RapSheet "When Odell tore his ACL with the Browns the surgery didn't go as well as anyone had hoped.. this past surgery went really well & probably will extend his career" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive https://t.co/oTgRFg3eQY

The former New York Giant now seems to have confirmed as much with his latest Twitter post.

The market for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams have consistently said that they would like to see OBJ back in LA, where he quickly struck up a great understanding with Matt Stafford. Rams GM Les Snead said last month:

"Although Beckham is someone we definitely want back, it’s a little more complex with the injury situation."

The question centers around whether the Rams really need him after signing Allen Robinson during the off-season. The more time passes, the less likely it seems that OBJ will be returning to LA.

The wide receiver is not expected to be ready for the start of the season, so any team who does sign the Super Bowl winner will be taking a risk, especially with his extensive injury history. Nonetheless, there appears to be a long list of potential suiters. Bengals QB Joe Burrow set tongues wagging last month following a Twitter exchange with Beckham, leading some to speculate we could see the LSU alums hook up.

But the Bengals are not short of options at wide receiver, and an OBJ move seems like a long shot. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on the other hand, are still looking for a replacement for Antonio Brown. OBJ fits the profile for the type of player that has excelled in Florida these last few seasons. The Tom Brady-OBJ combination is certainly an exciting prospect. Another popular hypothetical destination is the Kansas City Chiefs, who are now without Tyreek Hill, which certainly makes them a possibility.

Regardless of where the wideout ends up, hopefully he can remain healthy and deliver the kind of performance he's shown he is capable of.

If you use any of the quotes, credit Odell Beckham Jr., Ian Rapoport, Les Snead, and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far